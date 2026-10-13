Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater This Holiday Season

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The Guthrie Theater revealed the cast and creative team for its 52nd production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on the original direction by Joseph Haj. This festive tale of hope and inspiration has delighted Guthrie audiences for more than five decades and continues to be a beloved holiday tradition for audiences of all ages.

The show begins previews on Wednesday, November 11, opens on Saturday, November 14 and will play through Sunday, December 27 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single and group tickets are now on sale exclusively through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.

In Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited one cold Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge to turn from his callous, hard-hearted ways. That night, three spirits carry Scrooge through time — into the shadows of his past, the fragile realities of the present and the lonely fate that awaits if he doesn't have a change of heart. Featuring original music and bursts of festive joy, this faithful adaptation of the classic novella brings the streets of Victorian London to life, celebrating the transformative power of compassion and second chances.

The cast of the Guthrie's production of A Christmas Carol includes Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, Cabaret, A Christmas Carol) as Belle, China Brickey (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Little Shop of Horrors, Murder on the Orient Express) as Third Fezziwig Daughter/Fred's Wife, Aimee K. Bryant (Guthrie: The Nacirema Society, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol) as Kitty's Sister Dahlia, Paul de Cordova (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Cocoanuts, Julius Caesar) as Mr. Fezziwig/Townsperson 1, Nathaniel Fuller (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens' Holiday Classic, As You Like It) as Old Joe, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: The Mousetrap, A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Mrs. Cratchit, Emily Gunyou Halaas (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night, Sunday in the Park With George) as Second Fezziwig Daughter/Charwoman, Summer Hagen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Tales From Hollywood, The Birds) as First Fezziwig Daughter/Laundress/Poultress, Becca Claire Hart (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Collector 2/Mother, Nathan Huberty (Guthrie: Cabaret, A Christmas Carol) as Belle's Husband/Ghost of Christmas Future, Charity Jones (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The History Plays, Dickens' Holiday Classic) as Marley/Townsperson 2, Andrew May (Guthrie: A Doll's House, The Mousetrap, Murder on the Orient Express) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Tyler Michaels King (Guthrie: Cabaret, A Christmas Carol, The History Plays) as Bob Cratchit, Erik Ohno Dagoberg (Guthrie: debut) as Young Scrooge, Daniel Petzold (Guthrie: Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, The Mousetrap, The Importance of Being Earnest) as Fred, Eric Sharp (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The History Plays, Vietgone) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Father, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: The Nacirema Society, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 'Art') as Collector 1/Dick Wilkins.

The young actors who will alternate performances throughout the run include Riya Blodgett, Arlo Callahan, Emmet Cole, Lilly Fellows, Brock Heuring, Tanya Khandekar, William Kroeger, Inara Roberts, Judd Rotach, Chloe Sorensen, Cecilia Trovato and Ingrid Ooley Wolter.

The creative team includes Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter), Addie Gorlin-Han (Director), Joseph Haj (Original Direction), Regina Peluso (Original Choreography), Joey Miller (Recreated Choreography), Jane Shaw (Composer), Jason Hansen (Music Director), Matt Saunders (Scenic and Projection Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Emily Tappan (Recreated Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer), Lezlie Cross (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Alli St. John (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman, C.S.A. (Resident Casting Director), Jason Clusman (Stage Manager), Rivka Kelly (Assistant Stage Manager), Laura Topham (Assistant Stage Manager), John Catron (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 06 Hrs 28 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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