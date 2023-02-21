Cast & Creative Team Announced for BORN WITH TEETH at The Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the presentation of the Alley Theatre's Born With Teeth by Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Rob Melrose. Born With Teeth will play March 4 - April 2 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Single tickets start at $20 for preview performances (March 4-9). All other performances range from $31 to $80. Single and group tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224 (single), 1.877.447.8243 (toll free), 612.225.6244 (group) or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are available on select dates. For up-to-date information about the theater's health and safety policies, visit www.guthrietheater.org/health.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, "I had the great pleasure of seeing the world premiere of Liz Duffy Adams' brilliant play at the Alley Theatre, and I'm thrilled to bring the production to the Guthrie this spring. Born With Teeth cleverly invites the audience to witness the intimate, provocative relationship between two of the greatest writers in English literature - Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare. Both entertaining and intellectually engaging, this imagined meeting of the minds will delight theatergoers and be an ideal companion to our upcoming production of Shakespeare's Hamlet."

Set in London in the 1590s, Born With Teeth imagines an intimate encounter between two of the greatest poets in their time: the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer William Shakespeare. They meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime and flirt like young men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other.

Born With Teeth was developed at the Alley Theatre's All New Reading Series and had its world premiere in May 2022. Rob Melrose, who currently serves as Artistic Director at the Alley, returns to the Guthrie after helming the 2018 production of Frankenstein - Playing With Fire.

The cast for Born With Teeth features University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater B.F.A. Acting Program alum Matthew Amendt (Guthrie: Charley's Aunt, Henry V, The Government Inspector, Peer Gynt) as Kit and Dylan Godwin (Guthrie: debut) as Will.

The creative team for Born With Teeth includes Liz Duffy Adams (Playwright), Rob Melrose (Director), Michael Locher (Scenic Designer), Alejo Vietti (Costume Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer), Cliff Caruthers (Sound Designer/Composer), Aaron Preusse (Fight Director), Jocelyn A. Thompson (Stage Manager), Lyndsey R. Harter (Assistant Stage Manager), Anna J. Crace (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Liz Duffy Adams

(Playwright) received the 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award for Born With Teeth following the production's world premiere at the Alley Theatre in 2022. Her play Or, premiered Off-Broadway at WP Theater and has been produced 80+ times, including at Magic Theatre, Seattle Rep and Round House Theatre. Her plays have premiered or been developed at Contemporary American Theater Festival, Humana Festival, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Portland Center Stage, Syracuse Stage, Greater Boston Stage Company, New Georges, Clubbed Thumb, Crowded Fire, Shotgun Players and Cutting Ball Theater, including Dog Act, The SalonniÃ¨res, Dear Alien, A Discourse on the Wonders of the Invisible World, Buccaneers and The Listener, among others. Duffy Adams is a New Dramatists alum and has received a Women of Achievement Award, Lillian Hellman Award, New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship, Weston Playhouse Music-Theater Award, Massachusetts Cultural Council Fellowship and Will Glickman Award. Her Artistic Stamp virtual play in letters, Wild Thyme, was nominated for a 2021 Drama League Award for Outstanding Interactive or Socially-Distanced Theater.

Rob Melrose

(Director) is Artistic Director of the Alley Theatre, the former Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Cutting Ball Theater and a freelance director who has directed plays at The Public Theater, Guthrie Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Magic Theatre, The Old Globe, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Black Box Theatre, The Actor's Collective, Gamm Theatre and Crowded Fire, among others. Selected directing credits at Cutting Ball Theater include Timon of Athens, A Dreamplay, Ondine (world premiere), Mount Misery (world premiere), Strindberg Cycle: The Chamber Plays in Rep, Krispy Kritters in the Scarlett Night (world premiere), Pelleas & Melisande, the Bay Area premiere of Will Eno's Lady Grey (in ever lower light), The Tempest, The Bald Soprano, Victims of Duty, Bone to Pick and Diadem (world premieres), Endgame, Krapp's Last Tape, The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth, Hamletmachine and As You Like It. Melrose holds a B.A. in English and Theater from Princeton University and an M.F.A. in Directing from Yale School of Drama.

The GUTHRIE THEATER

(Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) is an American center for theater performance in Minneapolis, Minnesota, celebrating 60 years of artistic excellence during its 2022-2023 Season. Under Haj's leadership, the Guthrie has continued its dedication to producing a mix of classic and contemporary plays and cultivating the next generation of theater artists. Since its founding in 1963, the theater has set a national standard for excellence in the field and served the people of Minnesota as a vital cultural resource. The Guthrie houses three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms, restaurants and dramatic public spaces. guthrietheater.org.