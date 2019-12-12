Cast Announced For ROMEO & JULIET At The Cowles Center

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company presents a rock ballet rendition of Shakespeare's Romeo and Julietat the Cowles Center February 14-23, 2020.

Following a sold-out regional premiere in 2014 at The Lab Theater, COLLIDE'S reimagined version of the classic tale is portrayed by 12 professional dancers, 5 live musicians and 2 vocalists. Our full-length narrative production is told without dialogue and set to a lively contemporary score of popular music hits from artists such as Nirvana, The White Stripes, Lady Gagaand more. The COLLIDE dancers are highly trained professionals utilizing styles of classical theatrical jazz dance, ballet, and tap in the creation of the production.

Romeo and Julietfeatures Renee Guittar (Guthrie Theater, Ordway Music Theater, Chanhassen Dinner Theater) as Juliet and Rush Benson (Chanhassen, Ordway, Park Square) as Romeo. Vocalist Katie Gearty (The Dakota Jazz Club) headlines the live musicians featuring a string quartet, drums and bass.

The production choreographed/created by Regina Peluso (Guthrie's A Christmas Carol 2018 & 2019), with assistant choreographer Heather Brockman (Ballet of the Dolls),tap choreography by Kaleena Miller (Rhythmic Circus), with music arrangements by Chuck Krenner (MN Opera) and Music direction by Shannon Van Der Reck (The History Theatre)

HISTORY: COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company was established in 2013 with a mission to create full-length, original jazz dance musicals featuring live musicians and vocalists.

Since its inception COLLIDE has produced the following productions; Lot of Living to Do, The Belmont Hotel, Romeo & Juliet, Class of '85, Zoot Suit Riots, C.L.U, Dracula, Le Petit Moulin, and Dance 'Till You Drop (co-production with The History Theatre), The Great Gatsby, and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The COLLIDE Company has performed at numerous theatrical venues throughout the Twin Cities including The Ritz Theater, Southern Theater, Lab Theater, History Theatre, Park Square Theater. They have been commissioned to create theatrical performance work for The Mall of America Halloween Show (2014-2018), Holidazzle Village, Russian Museum of Modern Art, Hosanna Church, among others.

THE TOUR:COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company is applying for an Arts Touring Grant from the MN State Arts Board in order to bring Romeo and Juliet to Greater Northern Minnesota in the Summer of 2020. Each tour will include Free Community Engagement Opportunities:

1. Post-show Q &A's with the dancers/creators

2. Workshops

3. An educational packet including the history of Shakespeare's classic story as well as the connection to American Jazz Dance will be provided to all school groups in attendance.

Dance Workshops for all ages/levels on the art of American Jazz Dance and an in depth look at creating the characters for Juliet and Romeo. All of our company dancers are excellent teachers. Led by our Company Dance Captain we will explain how movement can express ideas, thoughts and emotions of a character; how rhythm (tap and percussion) can emphasize heightened emotion, and how we build specificity in characters through body language.

These hour and a half workshops are open for all members of the community and consist of a 15-minute dance warm up, 30 minutes of movement exploration, 30 minutes of character role playing and acting work, and ending in 15 minutes of Q &A. Our workshops can be tailored to specific demographics (Ie- middle school, college, senior citizens etc.)

Tour will be presented with 10 dancers. All music will be professionally pre-recorded tracks from our live music used in our February show. We are choosing to tour without live music due to the large expense. Should grant funding be granted this option will be revisited.

STORY IDEAS: EYES OF THE DIRECTOR- Our production will stem from Juliet's point of view, as a strong modern, intelligent young woman who knows what she wants and speaks without fear. In our present-day divided political society, this timely classic is more relevant than ever. How does prejudice and hatred destroy love? Romeo and Juliet helps us recognize the prejudice within ourselves, which is the first step in repairing the damage alienation has brought to our community today.

DANCE MOMS-Collide provides complimentary on-site childcare to our Artist Parents during rehearsals and matinee performances. The cost of childcare often equals what an artist is paid, and this essential program allows our artists to continue to create work on the stage as well as balance family life.

DANCE MUSICAL- While there are many companies in New York that have a similar style of movement, COLLIDE is the only Twin Cities based company that translates literary novels through the use of dance and music. The bridge the gap between the dance and theater world, allowing accessibility for novice dance audiences to relate to the story.

COLLIDE in the PRESS:

"Collide's Dorian Gray uses pop and dance to paint a chilling portrait... the finely choreographed dance numbers move the story forward splendidly, .... well-oiled ensemble....the company's most ambitious project yet"-Rob Hubbard, St. Paul Pioneer Press Review-"The Picture of Dorian Gray"

"Collide Theatrical Dance Company is an expert at telling stories through dance.....It's a fabulous and well-constructed piece of Dance Theater" -

Cherry and Spoon Review"The Picture of Dorian Gray"

"The Twin Cities Theater best kept secret"-Mike Marcotte, Twin Cities Live

"All of the dancing is backed by Doug Rohde's hardworking live band, featuring dazzling vocalist Katie Gearty,... Gearty nails the vocal stylings of a chanteuse from nearly a century ago," Star Tribune, "Dance 'Til You Drop" Review

"Peluso's bold choreography serves the story, with the dancers fainting and faltering, but it's also quite lyrical,"-Star Tribune, "Dance 'Til You Drop Review

"The lively swing dancing, choreographed by Regina Peluso, Collide's artistic director, is great fun, with flips and twirls and lifts and a whole lot of energy. There are moments where the dancers seem to literally fly through the air."Star Tribune, "Zoot Suit Riots" Review

Regina Peluso -Founder/Artistic Director

After 10 years working and training as a performing artist in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, Regina relocated to her hometown of Minneapolis/St. Paul in 2012 and founded COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company. Regina has choreographed/directed/created 10 original jazz dance musicals for COLLIDE Theatrical. Additional Theater credits include The Guthrie Theater, The History Theatre, The Old Log Theater, Hennepin Stages, Stages Theater Company, White Buffalo Theater Company, Dreamland Arts- among others. Her industrial choreography work includes The Halloween Show at The Mall of America, Holidazzle Village, among others. As a performer Regina was seen Off-Broadway and as a series regular role in an Emmy Award Winning children's television show.

Regina holds a BFA in Musical Theater from The Boston Conservatory of Music and had the privilege of studying with influential choreographers Andy Blackenbuehler (Hamilton), Joshua Bergasse (On the Town) and acting teachers Larry Moss and Kerrie Keane. Regina is a proud member of SDC, AEA, AFTRA/SAG and the MN representative for the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL).

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,"....capitalizes on crisp choreography ...., to fashion a fine piece of entertainment.Peluso achieves a classic look that appears to be perfectly timed with the orchestra."-The Star Tribune- "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Review"

Katie Gearty, Lead Vocalist

Katie is the lead singer in the jazz band "Hookers and Blow" and Mike Sterling's Irresistable's.She has also appeared with The Wolverines, The Modd Squad, Debbie Duncan, Colleen Raye's Sirens of the 60's and Broadway's Best, Arnie Fogel, Kurt Jorgenson, JD Steele, Christine Rosholt, and the Atlantis Quartet. With her own house band she often appears at Mayslacks, The Capri, The Dakota, Nye's, and Hell's Kitchen. She has appeared in COLLIDE productions of Dance 'Til You Drop, Le Petit Moulin, Dracula, Belmont Hotel, Lot of Living to Do, The Great Gatsby and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Shannon Van Der Reck, Music Director/BassCOLLIDE:Class of '85, Zoot Suit Riots, Dracula, Le Petit Moulin, C.L.U, The Great GatsbyTheater: The History Theater, La Jolla Symphony, Children's Theater Co, Mixed Blood Theater, Artistry, Lyric Arts, Old Log, history Theater, Minneapolis Musical Theater. Co-Creator of The Skeleton Crew.





