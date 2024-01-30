CABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & Theater

RatHaus makes their debut at LUSH Lounge & Theater! Taking over Valentine’s with the hottest show in the Twin Cities, CABARAVE: Love Languages is a two-night fiery blend of aerial arts, live music, flow arts, performance painting, dancing and more! Featuring spectacular Drag performances from the cast of Mirage on Saturday, Feb 10th!

What speaks to you? Immerse yourself in the five languages of love with this daring and bold collection of local artists. The show is broken into five sections, each representing and exploring a different language of love. By the end of the night walk out with your partner, lover, or friend, knowing how the other wants to receive love. You might even learn more about your own capacity for expressing and receiving love!

Special Performance featuring the Cast of Mirage!

Saturday, February 10th, 2024. Doors at 8:30pm. Show at 9pm.

Want an unforgettable night with your squad? Immerse yourself in a fun and sexy evening you won’t forget with emcee Gabby “The Baddie” Abram, the LUSH cast of Mirage, and the CABARAVE crew!

When: Saturday, February 10th at 9pm (Doors at 8:30pm) Wednesday, February 14th at 8pm (Doors at 7pm)