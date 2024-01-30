CABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & Theater

Performances are on February 10 and 14.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57 Photo 3 Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo 4 Review: FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

CABARAVE: Love Languages Comes to LUSH Lounge & Theater

RatHaus makes their debut at LUSH Lounge & Theater! Taking over Valentine’s with the hottest show in the Twin Cities, CABARAVE: Love Languages is a two-night fiery blend of aerial arts, live music, flow arts, performance painting, dancing and more! Featuring spectacular Drag performances from the cast of Mirage on Saturday, Feb 10th! 

What speaks to you? Immerse yourself in the five languages of love with this daring and bold collection of local artists. The show is broken into five sections, each representing and exploring a different language of love. By the end of the night walk out with your partner, lover, or friend, knowing how the other wants to receive love. You might even learn more about your own capacity for expressing and receiving love! 

Special Performance featuring the Cast of Mirage!
Saturday, February 10th, 2024. Doors at 8:30pm. Show at 9pm.

Want an unforgettable night with your squad? Immerse yourself in a fun and sexy evening you won’t forget with emcee Gabby “The Baddie” Abram, the LUSH cast of Mirage, and the CABARAVE crew! 

When: Saturday, February 10th at 9pm (Doors at 8:30pm) Wednesday, February 14th at 8pm (Doors at 7pm)




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin Photo
Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin

The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for On Beckett, an Irish Repertory Theatre production produced by Octopus Theatricals. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShor Photo
Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShor

Ken Ludwig's snappy adaptation of one of the most popular mysteries of all time, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, opens at the NorShor Theatre on Friday, January 26th and closes Sunday, February 11th. See photos of the production.

3
Interview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Interview: Dean Holt of ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice and you’ll land in a wonderfully wacky world of rhymes and ridiculousness, checkerboards and cheeky cats, Mad Hatters and mayhem.

4
VIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatres DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL Photo
VIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatre's DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL

Stages Theatre Company presents Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical, a hilarious and heartwarming adaptation of the beloved children's book.

More Hot Stories For You

Guthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill IrwinGuthrie Theater to Present ON BECKETT Featuring Tony Award Winner Bill Irwin
Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShorPhotos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShor
VIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatre's DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICALVIDEO: First Look At Stages Theatre's DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL
Children's Theatre Company To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The ArtsChildren's Theatre Company To Receive $40,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Video
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
Director Tracy Brigden On Bringing DIAL M FOR MURDER to the Guthrie Video
Director Tracy Brigden On Bringing DIAL M FOR MURDER to the Guthrie
Get a First Look at Guthrie Theater's ART Video
Get a First Look at Guthrie Theater's ART
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
SIX in Minneapolis / St. Paul SIX
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-7/28)
David Sedaris in Minneapolis / St. Paul David Sedaris
State Theatre (11/06-11/06)
Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro in Och & Oy! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro in Och & Oy!
Pantages Theatre (2/04-2/04)
Lobby Hero in Minneapolis / St. Paul Lobby Hero
Theatre B (2/23-3/10)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jesus Christ Superstar
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Auditorium (2/08-2/08)
IN THE GREEN in Minneapolis / St. Paul IN THE GREEN
Theatre Elision (2/22-3/09)
MJ in Minneapolis / St. Paul MJ
Orpheum Theatre (5/14-5/26)
10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography in Minneapolis / St. Paul 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
Northrop (4/12-4/13)
Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Buddy Holly: Oh Boy!
History Theatre (6/01-6/01)
The Australian Pink Floyd Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Orpheum Theatre (6/05-6/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You