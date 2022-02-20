BWW Review: FOOTLOOSE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

Chanhassen kicks up their Sunday shoes with Footloose!

Footloose is based on the hit American musical drama and 1984 film. This musical tells the story of Ren McCormick, a young man who moves to a small town from the city of Chicago after his father abandon's him and his mother. The duo decides to take up a relative's offer to move in. The small town has a no-dance rule that was put into place by the town's minister, Reverend Shawn Moore. Ren has a passion for dance and plans to overturn the unfair ban.

Footloose opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 22, 1998, and ran for 709 performances until July 2, 2000. It was directed by Walter Bobbie with choreography by AC Ciulla. It also played in London and has had national tours, as well as playing at regional theatres and stages all over the world. The film became a box office hit, especially when Paramount created a remake of the original film in 2011, which was written and directed by Craig Brewer.

Footloose is one of my personal favorites. Coming from a small town, I love the story of living in a small community that has many divides, but still comes together in hard times. I also enjoy the high-energy music and choreography.

Footloose last played on the Chanhassen stage 12 years ago. It is a thrill to have this musical back with under the artistic direction of Michael Brindisi, choreographed by Renee Guittar.

The whole creative team (scenic design - Nayna Ramey, costume - Rich Hamson, lighting - Sue Ellen Berger, sound - Russ Haynes, wigs and make-up - Paul Toni) did an excellent job. When I walked into the theatre and saw the set on stage, I knew instantly that this was going to be a bright, colorful, energetic, and fun production! I felt like an audience member, but also like a part of the show.

Fun facts were announced right before the show started. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre just turned 53 years old and has entertained over 13 million audience members. They have poured more than 55 million cups of coffee, and served millions of plates of their famous signature dish, the Famous Chicken Chanhassen.

One of the first things I noticed was the diversity in casting. Chanhassen made public that they would be committing to equity, diversity, and inclusion. Footloose was their first production under the new guidelines, and it was great to see them follow through.

It's been a tough time within the last few years due to the pandemic for artists and staff in this industry. I could tell everyone involved was so happy to be back in live theatre. I could tell that the ensemble all developed their own characters. Everyone onstage was so committed and had great and authentic moments onstage.

We all know and love the music in Footloose, and I was so impressed with the energetic opening number. I was also impressed by Chuck Cranston (played by Ben Bakken) and his rocker vocals to The Girl Gets Around. A favorite of mine, Let's Hear It for the Boy sung by Rusty (played by Shinah Hey,) had great comedic energy. Hey had wonderful chemistry with Willard, played by Matthew Hall. Ren McCormack (played by Alan Bach), and Maya Richardson, who plays Ariel, gave a beautifully blended rendition of Almost Paradise, among all of their other songs. The show takes an incredible amount of stamina.

I won't give it away, this cast did something very fun and unexpected towards the end of the show. You will just have to go and see it for yourself!

I highly recommend seeing Footloose at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. We are still in a time of uncertainty, and this production will make you forget all of that. It brings positive, uplifting, and light songs that will be stuck in your head when you leave the theatre!

The show runs now through September 24, 2022, at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th Chanhassen. For tickets and more information, call 952-934-1525 or visit chanhassendt.com.

Photo Credits: Dan Normann