BWW Review: AIRNESS at Park Square Theatre

Where do rock fanatics go to express their inner shred genius? Dingy bars and cramped stages all across the nation vying for a place at the National Air Guitar Championship! Following them on their quest to achieve 'airness' on the long road to qualification, this righteous and smile-inducing comedy shows how community is forged in unexpected places.

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic rock nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there's more to this art form meets the eye. Just remember, everything you need to rock is already inside you!

This show is so much fun! I had no idea that air guitar competitions were a real thing. It was neat to see that in the program they had the official rules. OFFICIAL RULES OF COMPETITION US Air Guitar obeys the RULES set forth by the Air Guitar World Championships: • Each performance is played to 1 minute (60 sec.) of a song • The 60 seconds can start anywhere in the song • The instrument must be invisible & be a guitar • A competitor does not have to live in a city to compete in a qualifier held there Learn more about US Air Guitar and the 2022 Championships at https://www.usairguitar.com/

The set was really neat inside the theatre. The vibe it gave was kind of a dive bar and then there projections on the screens to show different settings and places. Guitar hero also played between set changes, which I thought was clever.

I enjoyed hearing good classic rock music hits that most of us grew up with. I could tell the audience was feeling it and if they could've, would've stood up and danced and sang along to the hits.

The actors were all so talented and committed to their parts. I liked how different the characters were yet they all bonded together well and had good chemistry with their relationships. The script was comedic and I found myself laughing a lot. The creative team did an excellent job with the set, costumes, and sounds.

I would recommend seeing Airness for anyone who enjoys theatre, guitars, and rock!

For more ticket and show information, click here

Photos by Dan Norman Photography