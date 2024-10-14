BLACK CO-MINGL NATIVITY is Coming to Minneapolis This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for a holiday event like no other! "Black Co-MingL Nativity," a joyful and modern reimagining of the traditional nativity story, will light up the stage this December, bringing together music, theatre, and the powerful message of love and unity. This vibrant production will feature the explosive energy of Co-MingL, the hottest new band in the Twin Cities, alongside the magnetic presence of celebrated actor Nubia Monks.

Blending a timeless holiday message with contemporary musical flair, "Black Co-MingL Nativity" promises to uplift audiences with an inspiring and unforgettable experience.

"This show is about more than just holiday cheer," said Otis Nelson, Manager. "It's about the connections we share, the power of music, and the beauty of community. Co-MingL and Nubia Monks bring together different artistic worlds, blending sound, movement, and heart in a way that's pure magic."

Event Highlights:

• December 14-15, 2024

• 3 Performances:

• December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

• December 15 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

• Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN

• Tickets on Sale Now: www.simpletix.com/e/black-co-mingl-nativity-tickets-188507

Monks, who captivated audiences in her critically acclaimed role in The Color Purple, expressed her excitement about this holiday collaboration:

"Working with Co-MingL on this project is an absolute joy. The music, the message-it's all about love and resilience. We're creating something truly special that reflects the richness of our cultures and our collective experiences. I can't wait for audiences to see it."

A Musical and Theatrical Spectacle

Co-MingL, known for their genre-blending sound that pulls from gospel, jazz, pop, soul, and more, will bring their signature high-energy performance to the production. With Monks at the helm of the story, expect soulful vocals, dynamic storytelling, and a bold celebration of love in all its forms.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so secure yours today!

Get Your Tickets:

Visit www.simpletix.com/e/black-co-mingl-nativity-tickets-188507

