Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Artistry Theater to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein This December

Join in at the Schneider Theater for this joyful holiday experience.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; SIDE Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; SIDE SHOW Leads Best Musical!

Artistry Theater to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein This December Artistry wraps up its 2023 Season with SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN. More than any composer or lyricist writing for the stage, the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein have become an integral part of our everyday lives. Including music from “Oklahoma!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Carousel,” and other favorites, Some Enchanted Evening is a stunning collection of musical theater's most memorable moments.

Artistry Co-Artistic Directors, Allyson Richert and Ben Bakken, direct this “fiery, cheeky evening of pure theater…a show for all seasons, filled with love.” They are joined by Music Supervisor Andy Kust, an award-winning music director, vocal coach and pianist, currently serving as the Resident Music Director at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN features performers Serena Brook*, Deidre Cochran, Julia Ennen, Roland Hawkins II, and Bradley Johnson with Audrey Parker and Evan Tyler Wilson* as swings while featuring pianists Mindy Eschedor and Anthony J. Sofie. *Denotes Member of Actor's Equity Association. 

The production team features the creative talents of Kyia Britts (Lighting Designer), Rane Oganowski (Costume Coordinator), Born Into Royalty (Sound Designer), Will Rafferty (Technical Director), and Katie Phillips (Properties Designer & Production Manager). 

SPECIAL EVENTS

Opening Night Performance: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30pm

Pay-What-You-Can: Each performance will have 10 tickets for as low as $1 available starting 1 hour prior to each performance. 

AD & ASL Performance: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00pm

TICKETS, ACCESS, & INFORMATION

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN will run in Artistry's Schneider Theater, located in the Bloomington Center for the Arts at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431. 

Single tickets range from $18–$48 and can be purchased online atClick Here and by visiting or calling the Box Office 952-563-8575. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1-5pm. For more information, email info@artistrymn.org. Group Discounts (10+) available. Ticket fees apply.

Please arrive early and plan ahead. Bloomington Center for the Arts has free and accessible on-site parking with a fully accessible building. Assisted listening devices are available at no charge. Public wheelchairs are available for use. A fully accessible/all-gender restroom is available on the first floor. BCA welcomes service animals. BCA is accessible by bicycle and public transportation. For more accessibility information visitClick Here or contact our Box Office. 

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

  • Masks are welcome but optional for all performances.

Thank you for working with us to prioritize the safety of the actors, dancers and musicians on stage!

ABOUT ARTISTRY 

Artistry is a multi-faceted producing arts organization and the anchor tenant at Bloomington Center for the Arts. As the South Metro's largest non-profit professional theater, Artistry produces work from the musical theater canon including large-scale classics and smaller, more contemporary chamber musicals. 

Artistry, a regional cultural asset, is a producer of theater, curator of exhibitions and related public programming, and facilitator of arts-based community development. It serves more than 82,000 people per year and is committed to artistic excellence, fostering creative expression and arts access. Artistry is welcoming to diverse audiences and art-makers in its theater, visual arts, and arts education programs. Evolving as an arts organization after more than six decades, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities continue to find opportunities at Artistry. For more information, visitClick Here 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: Luke Pickman of INSTRUMENTMANIAC Photo
Interview: Luke Pickman of INSTRUMENTMANIAC

2
Interview: Isabelle Lacon of TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop Photo
Interview: Isabelle Lacon of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop

It’s the holidays, and this year, things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” together. But this year Isabella feels like she’s outgrown the family tradition. But then the magic of the poem comes to life, and Isabella and her father are unexpectedly separated by a snowstorm that sends them on a fantastical journey. In a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, they discover whimsical characters, acrobats, children and reindeer who reunite father and daughter in the holiday spirit.

3
HAPPY HOLI-DANE! TAKE FOUR Comes to History Theatre Photo
HAPPY HOLI-DANE! TAKE FOUR Comes to History Theatre

History Theatre has announced the return of an annual classic, Happy Holi-Dane! Back by popular demand, this ever-changing Holiday Hullabaloo is a warm and wonderful night for the whole family! Tickets on sale now!

4
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Chi Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company

Children’s Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories by Reiko Ho and the Honolulu Theatre for Youth Ensemble.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso Video
The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
The Lion King in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Midsummer Night's Dream
Luminary Arts Center (4/05-4/07)
A Unique Assignment in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Unique Assignment
History Theatre (3/16-4/07)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (12/19-12/24)
The New Standards Holiday Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The New Standards Holiday Show
State Theatre (12/01-12/02)
The Australian Pink Floyd Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Orpheum Theatre (6/05-6/05)
Clue in Minneapolis / St. Paul Clue
Orpheum Theatre (2/27-3/03)
BRKFST Dance Company in Minneapolis / St. Paul BRKFST Dance Company
The Cowles Center (4/27-4/28)
The Name Jar in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company (3/22-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You