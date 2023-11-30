Artistry Theater to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein This December

Artistry wraps up its 2023 Season with SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - THE SONGS OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN. More than any composer or lyricist writing for the stage, the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein have become an integral part of our everyday lives. Including music from “Oklahoma!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Carousel,” and other favorites, Some Enchanted Evening is a stunning collection of musical theater's most memorable moments.

Artistry Co-Artistic Directors, Allyson Richert and Ben Bakken, direct this “fiery, cheeky evening of pure theater…a show for all seasons, filled with love.” They are joined by Music Supervisor Andy Kust, an award-winning music director, vocal coach and pianist, currently serving as the Resident Music Director at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN features performers Serena Brook*, Deidre Cochran, Julia Ennen, Roland Hawkins II, and Bradley Johnson with Audrey Parker and Evan Tyler Wilson* as swings while featuring pianists Mindy Eschedor and Anthony J. Sofie. *Denotes Member of Actor's Equity Association.

The production team features the creative talents of Kyia Britts (Lighting Designer), Rane Oganowski (Costume Coordinator), Born Into Royalty (Sound Designer), Will Rafferty (Technical Director), and Katie Phillips (Properties Designer & Production Manager).

SPECIAL EVENTS

Opening Night Performance: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30pm

Pay-What-You-Can: Each performance will have 10 tickets for as low as $1 available starting 1 hour prior to each performance.

AD & ASL Performance: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00pm

TICKETS, ACCESS, & INFORMATION

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN will run in Artistry's Schneider Theater, located in the Bloomington Center for the Arts at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431.

Single tickets range from $18–$48 and can be purchased online atClick Here and by visiting or calling the Box Office 952-563-8575. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1-5pm. For more information, email info@artistrymn.org. Group Discounts (10+) available. Ticket fees apply.

Please arrive early and plan ahead. Bloomington Center for the Arts has free and accessible on-site parking with a fully accessible building. Assisted listening devices are available at no charge. Public wheelchairs are available for use. A fully accessible/all-gender restroom is available on the first floor. BCA welcomes service animals. BCA is accessible by bicycle and public transportation. For more accessibility information visitClick Here or contact our Box Office.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Masks are welcome but optional for all performances.

Thank you for working with us to prioritize the safety of the actors, dancers and musicians on stage!

ABOUT ARTISTRY

Artistry is a multi-faceted producing arts organization and the anchor tenant at Bloomington Center for the Arts. As the South Metro's largest non-profit professional theater, Artistry produces work from the musical theater canon including large-scale classics and smaller, more contemporary chamber musicals.

Artistry, a regional cultural asset, is a producer of theater, curator of exhibitions and related public programming, and facilitator of arts-based community development. It serves more than 82,000 people per year and is committed to artistic excellence, fostering creative expression and arts access. Artistry is welcoming to diverse audiences and art-makers in its theater, visual arts, and arts education programs. Evolving as an arts organization after more than six decades, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities continue to find opportunities at Artistry. For more information, visitClick Here