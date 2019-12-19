Announcing Mixed Blood's Season Headliner INTERSTATE

Mixed Blood Theatre will premiere the new musical Interstate as the headliner of its 44th season.

Interstate is a Queer Asian-American pop-rock musical about two trans people at different stages of their journeys, navigating love, family, masculinity, and finding community in the era of social media. It charts Dash, a transgender spoken word performer as he goes on a cross-country tour with Adrian, a lesbian singer-songwriter, as the activist band, Queer Malady, fueled by the allure of fame and a desire to connect with the Queer Asian community. The band's fiercely political and deeply personal music touches Henry, a transgender teenage blogger living in middle America, who finds solace in their art as he struggles with his own identity and family.

Written by Kit Yan and Melissa Li, its development history has included residency at Musical Theater Factory, the 2018 New York Musical Festival, Dramatists Guild, Goodspeed Musicals Residency, and the MacDowell Colony Residency. Interstate won 5 awards at NYMF including Best Lyrics and was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in October 2019. Critically acclaimed Jesca Prudencio (How To Use A Knife at Mixed Blood in 2017) will direct Mixed Blood's production and Natasha Sinha is the dramaturg.

"Mixed Blood, at its core, is about cultural collisions and is predicated on the premise that people like to see themselves reflected on stage in important ways. So when Interstate was presented to us for consideration, it felt as though it had been crafted for this organization. A 'road show,' it traverses the country geographically, but also along lines of race, culture, gender, generation, musical styles, and art forms. It is personal, professional, and political. Its remarkable creators - Kit Yan and Melissa Li - and its development pedigrees ready it for its Mixed Blood world premiere, and we can't wait to share it!" says Artistic Director Jack Reuler.

The cast includes Kai Alexander Judd, Rose Van Dyne, Lily Tung Crystal, Brian Kim, Tom Reed, Zeniba Now, Oriana Lada, and Sushma Saha. Musical Direction by Raymond Berg and choreography by Brian Bose. Designers include Genoveva Castaneda (props), Paul Whitaker (lighting), Justin Humphries (scenic and media), Amber Brown (costumes), and Scott Edwards (sound).

Mixed Blood aspires to be the destination for people with disabilities. Patrons with disabilities are eligible for free advanced reservations and free transportation to the theatre. All performances are captioned in English with projected supertitles for patrons with hearing loss. For people with vision loss, audio description is available for most performances. Lobby, auditorium, and restrooms are fully accessible.

Advanced reservations are available online or by phone for $35 per person.

Visit www.mixedblood.com or call 612- 338-6131 or tim@mixedblood.com for more information.





