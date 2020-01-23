From April 3-5, 2020, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education will be hosting its inaugural Arts Administration Symposium in Minneapolis, Minnesota! We are bringing arts administrators from around the nation together to intently focus on the three programmatic areas of Finance, Human Resources, and Advancement. AATE welcomes professionals from both inside and outside the realm of theatre education to share experiences, hands-on lessons, and their expertise.

The Symposium will present a keynote panel led by Stephanie Pierce. "Equity, Diversion, and Inclusion From an HR Perspective" will feature business leaders in the corporate sector who will share their experiences, successes, and challenges as they design and implement Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion strategies in their organizations.

Stephanie Pierce is a mom, wife, connector, and entrepreneur. After a 24-year career in HR at General Mills, Stephanie re-invented her work life to include both her passion for building communities and her HR expertise. Stephpierce.com is all about inspiring individuals and businesses through Community, Consulting and Coaching. Her website brings amazing women together in community focused on growing, learning, inspiring, laughing, and doing. Stephanie leverages her HR expertise by supporting both for-profit and non-profit businesses in achieving results by maximizing the power of their talent. She will come to Arts Administration Symposium to help you believe in your power, spirit, and ability to live your life and build the hustle you want.

Arts Administration Symposium attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the city as well as explore three different arts institutions as we are being hosted by the Guthrie Theater, the Hennepin Theatre Trust, and The Children's Theatre Company. Attendees can expect panels, breakout sessions, networking dinners, inspiring keynote speakers, and performances at different theatre venues throughout the city. Upon registration, attendees will automatically receive a ticket to see the Broadway Musical ANASTASIA at Minneapolis's Orpheum Theatre.

To learn more about AATE's Arts Administration Symposium in Minneapolis and to register, visit aate.com/aateadmin.





