107 Schools to Take Part in Hennepin Arts' Spotlight Education Program
The program connects students across Minnesota with professional expertise, workshops and a culminating showcase performance.
Hennepin Arts revealed that 107 schools in communities across Minnesota will participate in its Spotlight Education program for the 2026-2027 school year, providing nearly 8,000 students with high-quality theater education, professional feedback and opportunities to develop critical skills both onstage and behind the scenes.
Spotlight Education supports high school theater programs in communities throughout Minnesota, connecting students and schools across the state with professional expertise, educational resources and meaningful performance opportunities. Through production assessments, workshops and other learning experiences, the program strengthens theater education while expanding access to high-quality arts education for students across Minnesota.
Throughout the school year, participating schools receive constructive feedback and formal recognition educational workshops and opportunities to learn from theater professionals. These experiences celebrate students’ work while building skills in collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and self-expression.
The yearlong program culminates with Spotlight Showcase June 14-15, 2027, bringing students from communities throughout Minnesota together to celebrate high school theater. More than 1,200 students will take the stage at the historic State Theatre as part of the annual celebration.
2026-27 Spotlight Education Participating Schools
Andover High School
Anoka High School
Apple Valley High School
Armstrong High School (Plymouth)
Avail Academy High School (Fridley)
Barnesville High School
Belle Plaine Junior-Senior High
Bemidji High School
Benilde-St. Margaret's School (St. Louis Park)
Blaine High School
Breck School (Golden Valley)
Burnsville High School
Cambridge-Isanti High School
Centennial High School (Circle Pines)
Champlin Park High School
Chanhassen High School
Chaska High School
Chisago Lakes High School (Lindstrom)
Columbia Heights High School
Coon Rapids High School
Cretin-Derham Hall High School (St. Paul)
Delano High School
DeLaSalle High School (Minneapolis)
Duluth Denfeld High School
Duluth East High School
East Central Senior High School (Finlayson)
East Ridge High School (Woodbury)
Eden Prairie High School
Edina High School
Elk River High School
Farmington High School
Forest Lake Area High School
Fridley High School
Glencoe-Silver Lake High School
Great River School (St. Paul)
Hand in Hand Christian Montessori (Wayzata)
Hill-Murray School (Maplewood)
Hopkins High School
Houston High School
Hutchinson High School
Irondale High School (New Brighton)
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
Kasson-Mantorville Senior High School
Kennedy High School (Bloomington)
La Crescent-Hokah High School
Lakes International Language Academy (Forest Lake)
Lakeville North High School
Lakeville South High School
Legacy Christian Academy (Andover)
Little Falls Community High School
Mahtomedi High School
Marshall School (Duluth)
Math and Science Academy (Woodbury)
Mayo High School (Rochester)
Minneapolis Washburn High School
Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis)
Minnetonka High School
Minnewaska Area High School (Glenwood)
Mora High School
Mounds View High School (Arden Hills)
New Prague High School
North Branch Area High School
Northfield High School
Orono High School (Long Lake)
Owatonna High School
Park High School (Cottage Grove)
Perpich Arts High School (Golden Valley)
PiM Arts High School (Eden Prairie)
Pine Island High School
Prior Lake High School (Savage)
Randolph High School
Richfield Senior High School
Rock Ridge High School (Virginia)
Rogers High School
Roosevelt High School (Minneapolis)
Rosemount High School
Saint John's Preparatory School (Collegeville)
Sartell High School
Shakopee High School
Simley High School (Inver Grove Heights)
South St. Paul Secondary School
Southwest Christian High School (Chaska)
Spectrum High School (Elk River)
Spring Lake Park High School
St. Croix Preparatory Academy (Stillwater)
St. Francis High School
St. Louis Park High School
St. Michael-Albertville High School
St. Paul Academy and Summit School
St. Paul Central High School
St. Peter High School
Stillwater Area High School (Oak Park Heights)
Tartan High School (Oakdale)
Tech High School (St. Cloud)
The Blake School (Minneapolis)
Thomas Edison High School (Minneapolis)
Thomas Jefferson High School (Bloomington)
Totino-Grace High School (Fridley)
Triton High School (Dodge Center)
Two Rivers High School (Mendota Heights)
Vista Productions (Visitation School and Saint Thomas Academy) (Mendota Heights)
Wabasha-Kellogg High School
Waconia High School
Wayzata High School
Westonka High School (Mound)
White Bear Lake Area High School
Woodbury High School
About Spotlight Education
Hennepin Arts’ Spotlight Education program enriches arts education for nearly 8,000 students in communities throughout Minnesota each year, providing equitable access to quality theater education and opportunities for students to develop critical skills through the arts. Through production assessments, educational experiences and performance opportunities, Spotlight serves students and high school theater programs across the state.
The 2026-27 Spotlight Education season will culminate with Spotlight Showcase June 14-15, 2027 at the historic State Theatre in Minneapolis, bringing together more than 1,200 students from communities across Minnesota to perform and celebrate high school theater.
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