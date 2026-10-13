107 Schools to Take Part in Hennepin Arts' Spotlight Education Program

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Hennepin Arts revealed that 107 schools in communities across Minnesota will participate in its Spotlight Education program for the 2026-2027 school year, providing nearly 8,000 students with high-quality theater education, professional feedback and opportunities to develop critical skills both onstage and behind the scenes.

Spotlight Education supports high school theater programs in communities throughout Minnesota, connecting students and schools across the state with professional expertise, educational resources and meaningful performance opportunities. Through production assessments, workshops and other learning experiences, the program strengthens theater education while expanding access to high-quality arts education for students across Minnesota.

Throughout the school year, participating schools receive constructive feedback and formal recognition educational workshops and opportunities to learn from theater professionals. These experiences celebrate students’ work while building skills in collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and self-expression.

The yearlong program culminates with Spotlight Showcase June 14-15, 2027, bringing students from communities throughout Minnesota together to celebrate high school theater. More than 1,200 students will take the stage at the historic State Theatre as part of the annual celebration.

2026-27 Spotlight Education Participating Schools

Andover High School

Anoka High School

Apple Valley High School

Armstrong High School (Plymouth)

Avail Academy High School (Fridley)

Barnesville High School

Belle Plaine Junior-Senior High

Bemidji High School

Benilde-St. Margaret's School (St. Louis Park)

Blaine High School

Breck School (Golden Valley)

Burnsville High School

Cambridge-Isanti High School

Centennial High School (Circle Pines)

Champlin Park High School

Chanhassen High School

Chaska High School

Chisago Lakes High School (Lindstrom)

Columbia Heights High School

Coon Rapids High School

Cretin-Derham Hall High School (St. Paul)

Delano High School

DeLaSalle High School (Minneapolis)

Duluth Denfeld High School

Duluth East High School

East Central Senior High School (Finlayson)

East Ridge High School (Woodbury)

Eden Prairie High School

Edina High School

Elk River High School

Farmington High School

Forest Lake Area High School

Fridley High School

Glencoe-Silver Lake High School

Great River School (St. Paul)

Hand in Hand Christian Montessori (Wayzata)

Hill-Murray School (Maplewood)

Hopkins High School

Houston High School

Hutchinson High School

Irondale High School (New Brighton)

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School

Kasson-Mantorville Senior High School

Kennedy High School (Bloomington)

La Crescent-Hokah High School

Lakes International Language Academy (Forest Lake)

Lakeville North High School

Lakeville South High School

Legacy Christian Academy (Andover)

Little Falls Community High School

Mahtomedi High School

Marshall School (Duluth)

Math and Science Academy (Woodbury)

Mayo High School (Rochester)

Minneapolis Washburn High School

Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis)

Minnetonka High School

Minnewaska Area High School (Glenwood)

Mora High School

Mounds View High School (Arden Hills)

New Prague High School

North Branch Area High School

Northfield High School

Orono High School (Long Lake)

Owatonna High School

Park High School (Cottage Grove)

Perpich Arts High School (Golden Valley)

PiM Arts High School (Eden Prairie)

Pine Island High School

Prior Lake High School (Savage)

Randolph High School

Richfield Senior High School

Rock Ridge High School (Virginia)

Rogers High School

Roosevelt High School (Minneapolis)

Rosemount High School

Saint John's Preparatory School (Collegeville)

Sartell High School

Shakopee High School

Simley High School (Inver Grove Heights)

South St. Paul Secondary School

Southwest Christian High School (Chaska)

Spectrum High School (Elk River)

Spring Lake Park High School

St. Croix Preparatory Academy (Stillwater)

St. Francis High School

St. Louis Park High School

St. Michael-Albertville High School

St. Paul Academy and Summit School

St. Paul Central High School

St. Peter High School

Stillwater Area High School (Oak Park Heights)

Tartan High School (Oakdale)

Tech High School (St. Cloud)

The Blake School (Minneapolis)

Thomas Edison High School (Minneapolis)

Thomas Jefferson High School (Bloomington)

Totino-Grace High School (Fridley)

Triton High School (Dodge Center)

Two Rivers High School (Mendota Heights)

Vista Productions (Visitation School and Saint Thomas Academy) (Mendota Heights)

Wabasha-Kellogg High School

Waconia High School

Wayzata High School

Westonka High School (Mound)

White Bear Lake Area High School

Woodbury High School

About Spotlight Education

Hennepin Arts’ Spotlight Education program enriches arts education for nearly 8,000 students in communities throughout Minnesota each year, providing equitable access to quality theater education and opportunities for students to develop critical skills through the arts. Through production assessments, educational experiences and performance opportunities, Spotlight serves students and high school theater programs across the state.

The 2026-27 Spotlight Education season will culminate with Spotlight Showcase June 14-15, 2027 at the historic State Theatre in Minneapolis, bringing together more than 1,200 students from communities across Minnesota to perform and celebrate high school theater.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 06 Hrs 19 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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