Several People Exposed to Mace While Leaving a ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Showing
Several patrons were affected but no one was seriously hurt.
According to multiple reports, several people were exposed to a mace while leaving a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the State Theatre. The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, October 1.
Police responded at about 10:40pm. "Officers responded to reports of people spraying each other with mace outside a theater.Officers identified several people affected by a chemical irritant, including a woman who believed she was the target of an assault," reads the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).
A Hennepin Arts representative told Bring Me the News: “The spray affected people on the sidewalk and carried into the theater’s front lobby. No one involved in the incident was connected to Hennepin Arts, the State Theatre, or the performance.”
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