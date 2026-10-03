Several People Exposed to Mace While Leaving a ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Showing

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According to multiple reports, several people were exposed to a mace while leaving a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the State Theatre. The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, October 1.

Police responded at about 10:40pm. "Officers responded to reports of people spraying each other with mace outside a theater.Officers identified several people affected by a chemical irritant, including a woman who believed she was the target of an assault," reads the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

A Hennepin Arts representative told Bring Me the News: “The spray affected people on the sidewalk and carried into the theater’s front lobby. No one involved in the incident was connected to Hennepin Arts, the State Theatre, or the performance.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 28 Days 12 Hrs 06 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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