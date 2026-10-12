Tickets to Gianmarco Soresi at State Theatre in Minneapolis to go on Sale
The performance will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2027.
Hennepin Arts will present comedian Gianmarco Soresi at the historic State Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, at 7 p.m. Known for his animated delivery and sharp observations about modern life, Soresi has built a global following through sold-out live performances, television appearances and his debut stand-up special, Thief of Joy.
Gianmarco Soresi
Gianmarco Soresi is a New York-based stand-up comedian, actor, and creator known for his sharp societal observation and spry, energetic stage presence. Gianmarco effortlessly commands a room with his animated style, blending upbeat candor with dark comedic beats — which has garnered him critical acclaim from The NY Times, Vulture, Deadline, NPR, The Atlantic and a fanbase of millions across social media. He is a global touring act performing to sold-out audiences across the world.
He’s performed stand-up on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Comedy Central, Don’t Tell, “The Real Housewives of New York” and was selected as a JFL New Face in 2022. He was also featured on Netflix’s multi-comic stand-up series “Verified Stand-Up” which released on the platform in November 2023. Gianmarco has also acted in Billy Crystal's Here Today, Netflix’s “Bonding,” “Hustlers,” “The Last OG” and is the host of the popular podcast “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi.”
In September 2025 he released his debut special Thief of Joy on his YouTube channel and it became an instant smash hit, with over 3M views, in the first two months! Jason Zinoman at The New York Times called it “superb.” It’s “the best debut special of 2025” according to the NYPost and it’s clear on his debut that he is as Vulture says “effusive and expressive, a chatterbox of ideas.” Yahoo News says that in Thief of Joy, he “attacks every moment with infectious energy and charisma” and they are correct that “we're just finally happy we have a longer format to watch.”
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