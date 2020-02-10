Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Announces Artists For The 4th Annual Veterans Light Up

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce announced today that over 30 artists are set to participate in the 4th Annual Veterans Light Up the Arts event to be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Milwaukee Art Museum's Windhover Hall. The event is presented jointly with the Milwaukee County War Memorial.

Veterans Light Up the Arts is an annual event celebrating veteran, service member and military spouse artists and performers. Community members are invited to come see the healing power of the arts and enjoy an evening of entertainment. Tickets are available here

"I suffered through two major traumas in the military, and I never thought I would live to see 40. I'm turning 43 this year and am so excited for my future thanks to opportunities like Veterans Light up the Arts!" said photographer and military veteran Carissa DiPietro. "Having the ability to display my photography at the Milwaukee Art Museum is a dream come true for me. To have people recognize me as an artist is absolutely incredible. This opportunity sparks my creativity and the positive feedback keeps me going."

"I was studying Fine Arts at UW-Milwaukee and then I was sent to Vietnam. When I came home, I lost touch with my art," said John Koeppen, a photographer and Vietnam War veteran. "In 1995, my wife gave me a camera, and I started to ride my bike around. I started to see the world again and started to take pictures of trees and flowers. I took some classes and continued my photography. For me, taking pictures gives me peace and helps me see the beauty of the world."

"I love to sing, and singing has changed my life. This is my way to give back to those who have helped me get through my tough times, and I look forward to sharing my voice with the world," Jeffrey McNeil, a musician and US Army veteran. "At the donor reception [last year], I ended up singing a song with the piano player and being able to connect with so many people there. I am looking forward to coming back and singing this year."





