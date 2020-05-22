Wisconsin Artists Showcased In ALIVE IN THE ARTS Plymouth Arts Center's 25th Annual Juried Art Exhibit

The Plymouth Arts Center will open a new art exhibit in its Gallery 110 North on Friday, June 5th. "Alive in the Arts" is the organization's 25th annual juried exhibition showcasing Wisconsin Fine Artists.

Entries to this annual competition were received from artists living and working all over the state of Wisconsin. Jurors Michelle Richeson and Shannon Piette selected 73 pieces to be included in the exhibition. The public is invited to view the exhibition beginning, Friday, June 5th from 10am to 6pm in conjunction with the Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour held the same day at the Plymouth Arts Center and at 18 private art studios and galleries in greater Sheboygan County. There will not be a reception for this exhibition at this time.

Guests are required to follow PAC guidelines posted at our entrances and on our website when visiting the gallery, gift shop, and art tour. "Alive in the Arts" will be on display through August 7, 2020. The show is generously underwritten by Wisconsin Bank and Trust, 20/20 Visions, Dr. Sharon Roberts and Dr. Brad Wicklund, and Conrad and Barbara Barrows.

Awards for this show will be determined at the Juror/Judge's discretion from the actual work. The winning artists will be notified by the PAC prior to the opening. Cash awards totaling $1000 and Merit Awards will be presented.

The JURORS for this annual juried competition: Richeson School of Art & Gallery, Kimberly, WI. MICHELLE RICHESON is an award-winning painter and art educator. Her works in oil, watercolor and acrylic are found in galleries, private and public collections throughout the Midwest. She is a published author and a sought-after Juror.

SHANNON PIETTE is the Executive Director for Richeson School of Art & Gallery and for the Richeson's 75 International Art Competitions. She teaches classes, curates exhibits and creates her own works in oil, casein and dry point etching. Shannon has served on the Board of Directors for the Glass Art Society.

Gallery 110 North is located in the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill Street in historic downtown Plymouth. During this transition period, regular PAC hours are Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 3pm. Admission to Gallery 110 North is always free thanks in part to our generous sponsors. Visit the Plymouth Arts Center Gift Shop for fine art and gifts created by our member artists. For more information contact the Plymouth Arts Center, 920-892-8409 or visit us at www.plymoutharts.org; follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

