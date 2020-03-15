Waukesha Civic Theatre Announces Cancellations and Postponements

Waukesha Civic Theatre has announced its scheduling updates due to coronavirus.

Read the full statement below:

A note from Rhonda Schmidt, Executive Director of WCT:

Dear Patrons of Waukesha Civic Theatre,

I want to thank you for your patience and support while we work through this time of uncertainty and ever-changing news regarding the current health crisis. Even though our stage has temporarily gone dark, we will work to stay connected to you, our theatre family, through email and social media. The most beautiful element of the performing arts is how it connects us and provides relief, and in these uncertain times, it is connection and relief we need the most.

The Arts have provided respite and comfort in times of historical crisis, and this historic event is no different. What I ask is that you look ahead with me to what will be waiting for you when typical life resumes. When this virus has passed, we will be prepared to host you in our theatre home once again, to bring light and laughter to you in the form of theatre performance, education, music, and celebration. Until that time, we will continue to monitor the situation and plan accordingly.

The Board of Directors and I have carefully weighed our options and have made the following plan in the best interest, safety, and health of our patrons, volunteers, and staff.

Please continue to be patient, as this plan has been made with current information and may change as external factors change. We will keep you as quickly informed as possible.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: We will be working in the Box Office with our ticket agent host, Vendini, to adjust all performances. Please check back in on Tuesday at Noon to purchase or exchange tickets. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from Noon until 5 p.m.

These are the most current scheduling changes which remain subject to change:

Big Fish will now run May 1 - 17. All tickets purchased for the March run will automatically be transferred to the new dates. If you have tickets for the first Sunday of the original run (March 15), you will have the same seats on the first Sunday of the new run (May 3). Please contact the Box Office to exchange dates if necessary.

Silent Sky will now run June 5 - 21. All tickets purchased for the May run will be transferred to the June run. Please contact the Box Office to exchange dates if necessary.

We will email all patrons and take phone call questions through the box office and main office.

Spring Academy Classes -Enrollment Open and Run TBD

The Magic of Theatre Gala on April 25 remains open! We will inform you of any future changes. Contact rschmidt@waukeshacivictheatre.org to become a Gala sponsor.

Les Misérables School Edition will run as scheduled. You will be informed of any changes. Rehearsals will be canceled until the theatre resumes activity. We will keep you informed.

PIX Flix Film Moulin Rouge will be CANCELLED.

The Secret Case of Sherlock Holmes auditions are CANCELLED and the show will be postponed until further notice.

ACAP PlayMakers Production of Pirates of Pizzazz will be postponed until further notice.





