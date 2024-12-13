Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Rep First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol's return for the 49th Anniversary in the historic Pabst Theater. Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language.

During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.



Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels returns in the celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Aja Alcaraz as Belle, Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit, Nicole Powell as Mrs. Cratchit, husband and wife duo James Pickering and Tami Workentin as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig along with Milwaukee Rep’s Emerging Professional Residents Joseph Antonio, Gabriel Armstrong, Nina Giselle, Kenna Harrington, Dayana Morales, Jonathan Perkins, Davis Wood and Natalie Zimmerman.



A Christmas Carol youth ensemble features Savannah Carlson as Emily Cratchit, Quincey Christenson as Turkey Kid, Luke Drope as Tiny Tim, Hannah Finley as Belinda Cratchit, Finnegan Fondow as Matthew Cratchit, Lileth Gayle as Ensemble, Averi Lauren Grier as Want, Scarlet Hirano as Sniffer/Ignorance, Connor Keigher as Thomas, Lio Landis as Teen Scrooge, Ziva Lavoe as Ensemble, Nora Nelles as Ensemble, Rocco Onorato as Peter Cratchit, Quinn Sison as Martha Cratchit, Vivian Staffeldt as Ensemble, Lainey Techtmann as Boy Scrooge, Charlie Van Den Elzen as Ensemble, Harold Wagner as Ensemble and Jace White as Ensemble.



A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, associate sound designer Mike Patrick, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage managers Kimberly Carolus and Emily Pfaff.



Purchase ticket to A Christmas Carol at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.



For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

