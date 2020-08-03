Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Rána Roman Performs 'Come Down From The Tree' From ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

Rána sings 'Come Down From The Tree' from "Once On This Island" in the latest installment:

