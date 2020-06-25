VIDEO: Lachrisa Grandberry Sings 'Lovely Day' for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Milwaukee Rep is bringing theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Lachrisa sings "Lovely Day".

Check it out below!

