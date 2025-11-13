Tickets For THE WIZ Go On Sale Tomorrow At The Marcus Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the Milwaukee engagement of THE WIZ will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. The all-new North American tour will play a one-week limited engagement at the Marcus Performing Arts Center from March 24–29, 2026, as part of the 2025/26 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season.

The principal cast includes Dana Cimone in her national tour debut as Dorothy; Alan Mingo Jr., reprising the role of The Wiz from the pre-Broadway tour and Broadway; Sheherazade as Glinda; Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene; D. Jerome (MJ the Musical, Hamilton) as the Tinman; Cal Mitchell (The White Rose, The Color Purple) as the Lion; and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Ain’t Too Proud, Motown The Musical) as the Scarecrow. The ensemble includes Maati Kheprimeni Angaza, Sai Anthony, Joseph Armon Boyd, Aliyah Caldwell, Robert Crenshaw, Lawrence Dandridge, Cyniah Elise, Amitria Fanae’, Kaiyla Gross, Gregory Hamilton, Maya Imani, Jesse Jones, Micah Jeremiah Mims, Moriah Perry, Leon Ray, Ephraim Takyi, Lyn Webber, Kameren Whigham, Mikayla White, and Chanse Williams.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award–winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), the production is directed by Schele Williams with choreography by JaQuel Knight. Additional material is by Tony- and Emmy-nominated writer Amber Ruffin. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements are by Joseph Joubert, with vocal arrangements by Allen René Louis, and dance music arrangements by Adam Blackstone and Terence Vaughn.

The creative team includes scenic design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler; costume design by Emmy Award winner and two-time Academy Award nominee Sharen Davis; lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara; sound design by Jon Weston; video and projection design by Daniel Brodie; wig design by Charles LaPointe; and make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche. Casting is by TRC Casting Company. The score also features “Everybody Rejoice” by Luther Vandross and the “Emerald City Ballet” with music by Timothy Graphenreed.

Based on L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, THE WIZ reimagines the classic story through an all-Black musical lens. The original 1975 Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 1,672 performances before later inspiring the 1978 film adaptation starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. The most recent Broadway revival ran at the Marquis Theatre in 2024.

Tickets may be purchased at MarcusCenter.org, by calling 414-273-7206, or in person at the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seats by calling 414-273-7207.