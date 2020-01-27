The Second City Presents LAUGHING FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS This Spring

The Second City is here to break all the comedy rules they made famous in this all-new, all-hilarious revue that will leave you laughing...and questioning your very existence on this lonely planet. Okay, maybe not questioning your existence--but you're guaranteed to re-think everything you thought you knew about what's funny! Starring the next generation of comedy superstars, there are about a bazillion right reasons to not miss this show!



Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest.



This performance contains adult or mature content.



Performances will be on April 23-25 in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall and are part of the Off Broadway at the Marcus Center Series sponsored by Associated Bank and The Fitz at The Ambassador Hotel.



Tickets for The Second City go on sale this Friday, January 31 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206, or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213





