THE CYCLONE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION) Comes to First Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First Stage will invite audiences to buckle up for a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived in RIDE THE CYCLONE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION), a Young Company Performance Project.

RIDE THE CYCLONE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION), a Young Company Performance Project, runs March 28 through April 13, 2025, at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Tickets are available now.

In this hilarious and outlandish musical, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other—the chance to return to life.

“This smash hit explores the lives of teenagers post-mortem as they narrate their own stories to influence their fates, offering them a chance at life once more. The dynamic and contemporary musical shares the powerful theme of storytelling as a means of defining oneself and impacting one's destiny,” said Michelle LoRicco, associate artistic director at First Stage and director and choreographer of RIDE THE CYCLONE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION).

This marks LoRicco’s inaugural production as Young Company Director. “The excitement among the Young Company members was electric when this title was announced, highlighting the strong relevance and resonance of the themes interwoven through the script and music,” said LoRicco.

With music showcasing various musical genres—from glam rock to pop to rap and folk—witness as stories unfold in unexpected and thrilling ways.

Note: Contains mature content, language and themes including discussion of untimely death and mature situations including references to sex, drugs, and violence.

Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition) is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global (www.broadwaylicensing.com).

The show runs approximately 75 minutes, including a brief intermission. Recommended for families with young people ages 13-17 and theater lovers of all ages. This production’s Pay What You Choose Performance is on Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Comments