Styx's Dennis DeYoung Joins SKYLIGHT SINGS: A VIRTUAL CONCERT

Article Pixel May. 8, 2020  

Skylight Sings: A Virtual Concert will feature performances by Skylight favorites, special guests and a few surprises. This week we spotlight Dennis DeYoung, lead singer and songwriter of the legendary rock group Styx. Skylight's 2020-21 season will include The Hunchback of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, with book and original score composed by DeYoung.

DeYoung said, "Over the years I have been fortunate enough to have some success in writing songs but the ones I have written for this show I love as much or more than any I've ever done. Years ago, Michael Unger and I met outside Steppenwolf Theatre and became fast friends. He has always been a fan of my version of the Hunchback and he vowed that, should he ever be the artistic director of a theater, we would do the show. Skylight -- that's you."

Plan now to see Dennis DeYoung and other fabulous performers at this one-night-only fundraiser on Thursday, May 21. Current donors who have given $100 or more this season, or new donors at that level, will get ticketed access to Skylight Sings: A Virtual Concert with a special email code. Donate Here or text the word Skylight to 56512 and donate via mobile device.



