Skylight Premiere of RAISIN Rescheduled to April

Skylight Music Theatre announced that the musical Raisin will be rescheduled to April 8-24, 2022. The much-anticipated production required a scheduling change after other shows in Skylight's schedule were postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated company.

Raisin was previously scheduled for performances Feb. 11-27. Patrons with tickets to those performances will be contacted via email and phone by the Box Office this week. Current ticketholders have been proactively moved into their corresponding new dates and are able to exchange, put on account, donate tickets or receive refunds.

Raisin is an uplifting musical adaptation of the award-winning play, A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry. With a terrific Grammy-winning score that combines jazz, gospel and 70's pop, Raisin won the 1974 Tony Award for Best Musical.

"We had planned to present Raisin to coincide and honor Black History Month. However black stories are vital at all times, not just one month each year," said Michael Unger, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director. "With these new dates it means more schools might be able to attend special student performances. Raisin is a critically important piece of work to share with new generations. This award-winning musical is seldom produced, and we are proud to share this musical adaptation of such a powerful, beautiful and uplifting story."

Set in Chicago in 1951, Raisin follows the struggles of a Chicago family, the first African Americans to buy a house in the all-white neighborhood of Clybourne Park. Ambition nearly rips the family apart as they travel from jubilation to heartbreak to ultimate triumph, while reaching for a piece of the American Dream. The New York Times called Raisin "a warm and loving work."

Directing and choreographing Skylight's production of Raisin is Kenneth L. Roberson, who choreographed Avenue Q and All Shook Up on Broadway. Music Director is Christie Chiles Twillie who music directed Skylight's Newsies, Five Guys Named Moe, The Gospel at Colonus, among others.

Performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company. Safety requirements are in effect, including masks while indoors and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test.