Skylight Music Theatre Reveals Cast and Creative Team For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team behind the dazzling spectacle, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running from November 14 through December 28, 2025 on the Cabot stage.

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Unger, the show features talented top-of-the-region actors and a delightful mix of Skylight favorites and debuts paired with a spectacular creative team. The youth ensemble features 14 talented performers whose credits span across the state. This production is a perfect holiday treat for theatergoers of all ages with the diverse array of music and lyrics by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, one of the most notable pairs of authors in musical theatre history.

“The cast for Joseph… is a fantastic mix of Skylight favorites as well as many new faces making their Skylight debuts,” says Artistic Director and director Michael Unger. “With Joseph… being one of the most beloved musicals of all time, and the immensely innovative team we have assembled for this production, it promises to burst with joy, color, comedy — and to be a perfect holiday outing for friends and families.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat retells the biblical story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis. Favored by his father, Jacob, and gifted with a multicolored coat, Joseph’s prophetic dreams spark jealousy among his eleven brothers, who sell him into slavery in Egypt. Through his ability to interpret dreams, Joseph rises from servant to Pharaoh’s trusted advisor, where his optimism, faith, and creativity are put to the test. All ends happily as he is reunited with his brothers and forgives them for the way they started him on this colorful journey to discover his best self.

Tickets and 25-26 season subscriptions are on sale now and can be purchased at SkylightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the box office at (414) 291-7800.

Meet the Cast:

Narrator – Laura Paruzynski

Joseph – Mason Hanizeski

Jacob/Potiphar/Pharaoh – Alex Campea*

Reuben – Jesse Weinberg

Simeon – Jake Horstmeier

Levi – Josh Pope

Naphtali/Butler – Matt Zeman

Issachar – Rachel Bednarowski

Asher/Baker – William Toney

Dan – Samantha Sostarich

Zebulon – Ciara Hart

Gad/Apache Dancer – Joshua Thone

Benjamin – Matthew Torkilsen

Judah – Shawn Holmes

Ensemble/Mrs. Potiphar – Hope Riesterer

Ensemble/Apache Dancer – Vivian Romano

Ensemble – Emily Molloy

Ensemble – Emily Mertens

Youth Performer Ensemble – Adelynn Bosnak, Memphis Cook, Harlowe Cook, Emily Dalecky, Steven Gayfield, Averi Lauren Grier, Shaun Martin, Rohan Rhys, Selene Taylor, Elias Totleben, Ellory Woodford, Isabella Zakrzewski

Creative Team:

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Unger**

Choreographed by Stephanie Staszak

Music Direction by David Bonofiglio

Scenic Designer – Jonathan Berg-Einhorn

Costume Designer – Debra Krajec

Lighting Designer – Max Maxin IV

Sound Designer – John Tanner

Production Stage Manager – Dan Hanson*

Assistant Stage Manager – Sami Peckelnicky

Assistant Stage Manager – Lillian Heyward

Intimacy and Fight Director – Marcee Doherty

*Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

** The Director is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, an independent national labor union.