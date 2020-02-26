Skylight Music Theatre Announces Skylight Sideways Concert And Fifth Annual Fundraiser

Skylight Music Theatre today announced its fifth annual Taste of the Wards event and its first ever Skylight Sideways Concert to be held Thursday, May 14, 2020. The combined event is Skylight's end of season fundraiser and takes place at Skylight's home in the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Taste of the Wards, a food sampling event, is from 5-7 p.m. and the 90-minute Skylight Sideways Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

"This FUN, fun-draising event allows attendees to sample BOTH fabulous food and beverage and enjoy a wonderful array of Skylight talent," said Michael Unger, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director. "The evening focuses on the amazing culinary scene in our neighborhood while allowing talented performers to sing songs they love but may otherwise never get a chance to perform."

The purpose of the multi-event night is to raise funds for Skylight's season of works and education program along with providing a space for Milwaukee residents to sample and get to know local food and beverage establishments.

Area restaurants, distilleries and breweries will set up food and beverage stations in various locations throughout the building. Event tickets are $75. Guests will cast their votes for favorites in three categories: Best Overall Taste, Most Original Taste, and Most Creative Presentation. Other activities include a wine pull donated by the theatre's Board of Directors. Vendors confirmed for the event thus far include Cubanitas, Indulge, Great Lakes Distillery, Twisted Path Distillery, and The Hudson.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Cabot Theatre, the Skylight Sideways Concert will feature some outstanding artists from past Skylight shows. The performance highlights songs that the artists would otherwise not have the opportunity to sing on stage due to gender, voice, race, or other casting reasons. The event offers the audience a chance to hear outstanding performers sing some of their favorite songs in the elegant setting of the Cabot Theatre, which is modeled after an 18th century French opera house and is widely considered to be the most beautiful theatre in Milwaukee.

General admission is $75. However, if purchasing tickets online before March 31, attendees will receive a discounted rate of $65. Tickets are not available at the Box Office or by phone. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2SXSZ5n Or go to: https://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/upcoming-shows-events/taste-of-the-wards-and-skylight-sideways-concert/





