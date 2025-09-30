SWITZERLAND Opens Renaissance Theaterworks' 33rd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renaissance Theaterworks will launch its 33rd season with SWITZERLAND by Joanna Murray-Smith, a taut psychological thriller brimming with dark humor and chilling twists. Performances run October 19–November 9, 2025, with previews on October 17 and 18 at the Theater on 255 S. Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District. This is the 3rd Murray-Smith Play produced by RTW since 2012 (Honour 2012, L'Appartement 2024).

At her secluded Swiss retreat, famed crime novelist Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley, Strangers on a Train) receives a visit from a mysterious young emissary, Edward Ridgeway. His mission: persuade her to write one final Ripley novel. What begins as a polite encounter spirals into a gripping game of cat-and-mouse, where nothing is as it seems. Per IMDB, a major motion picture adapted from Murray-Smith's play, starring Helen Mirren as Highsmith, is in post-production.

RTW's production of SWITZERLAND is directed by acclaimed Milwaukee director Laura Gordon and stars Linda Reiter as Patricia Highsmith, alongside Miles Blue as Edward.

Cast

Patricia Highsmith — Linda Reiter*

Edward — Miles Blue

U/S Patricia Highsmith (1st cover) — Laura T. Fisher*

U/S Patricia Highsmith (2nd cover) — Vivian Moller

U/S Edward — Jon Riker

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Creative Team

Director — Laura Gordon^

Production Stage Manager — Bailey Wegner*

Assistant Stage Manager — Molly Schmidt

Technical Director — Tony Lyons

Lighting Design — Noele Stollmack**

Scenic Design — Lauren Nichols**

Composition & Sound Design — Josh Schmidt**

Props Design — Jim Guy

Costume Design — Jason Orlenko**

Wig Design — Rebecca A. Scott

Fight/Intimacy Director — Christopher Elst

*Actors' Equity Association

**United Scenic Artists of America

^Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Playwright & Artists

Joanna Murray-Smith (Playwright): One of Australia's most celebrated playwrights, Murray-Smith's works have been staged worldwide, including the West End, Broadway, and National Theatre of London. Her award-winning plays include Honour, Bombshells, The Female of the Species, and more. She is also the author of three novels and the libretto for Love in the Age of Therapy.

Laura Gordon (Director): A Milwaukee-based actor and director, Gordon has directed at American Players Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Indiana Rep, Milwaukee Rep, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and more. She is a member of SDC and AEA and a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow.

Linda Reiter (Patricia Highsmith): An award-winning actor and founding member of Shattered Globe Theatre in Chicago, Reiter has performed in more than 45 productions. Her work includes Rose at RTW, The Testament of Mary (Victory Gardens), Marriage Play (Goodman), and TV appearances in Fargo, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Netflix's Monster.

Miles Blue (Edward): Blue makes his RTW debut. Recent credits include The Book of Will and King Lear (Santa Cruz Shakespeare) and The Winter's Tale (Prague Shakespeare Company).