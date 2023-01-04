Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER

Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER

Classic Show Proves "Loverly"

Jan. 04, 2023  

There's a loverly bit of old-school musical theater at Milwaukee's Marcus Center this week. My Fair Lady returns, and fans of the original show and film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison will no doubt adore this production. There's something comforting about a classic Broadway show delivering on its tried and true promises. For My Fair Lady, it's strong vocals, captivating characters, sumptuous costumes, richly-designed sets, a toe-tapper here, a chuckle there. All are present in this touring Lincoln Center Theater Production, directed by Bartlett Sher.

For those unfamiliar, the plot of My Fair Lady is one of the original "let's do a makeover!" stories. If you're a child of the 90s, think She's All That. Two boastful men, Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, enter a bet that Higgins can't pass off a common street-dwelling flower girl as a Dutchess at the Embassy Ball in six months time.

The flower girl is Eliza Doolittle, a feisty "guttersnipe" (Higgins' word -- one of many nasty ones he bandies about) whose delivery of the English language could benefit from subtitles. Higgins is a professor of phonetics and linguistics, avowing that the only thing separating Eliza from the elite is her manner of speaking. Teach the girl proper, high-brow English, and you've made her a queen.

Making her national tour debut as Eliza, Madeline Powell shines, even literally. Her Embassy Ball look is particularly glittery -- a real stunner. Although at first it seemed the audience really would benefit from subtitles -- Powell's accent is really that thick -- you get used to it. And because (spoiler) Higgins does succeed in teaching Eliza more proper pronunciation, our brains eventually get a break from deciphering Eliza's speech. Powell brings easy charm, wit, and fire to the role, not to mention mighty pretty and impressive vocals.

As her counterpart Henry Higgins, Jonathan Grunert is also making his national tour debut. Grunert plays the haughty, egocentric Higgins to perfection. This is a wordy part to play that requires unabashed confidence to pull off, and Grunert never skips a beat. Oh, his Higgins is likably dislikeable (really) and delusional, but that's as it should be. If Grunert has made us love to hate Higgins, he's done his job with aplomb.

To me, the character of Higgins is tricky in 2023. But I find he narrowly saves his skin by pointing out that he not only treats Eliza unfeelingly, but everybody. While this doesn't make him kind, it does make him fair. Bear that in mind when Grunert succeeds in making you squirm with his blistering delivery of Higgins' callous words and pompous air. You don't have to like him, you just have to accept that he is who he is. Luckily it's theater, not real life.

Thank goodness for Colonel Pickering, a bright spot of delight and foil to Higgins' abrasiveness. John Adkison plays Pickering in this national tour, bringing the part to life with a cheerful demeanor and good natured fun. Adkison lends just the right mix of posh and panache to the part. All three together -- Eliza, Higgins, and Pickering -- their dymanic works nicely.

Other notables are Eliza's swoony love interest Freddy (Nathan Haltiwanger), Eliza's father Alfred P. Doolittle (Michael Hegarty), and Henry's mother Mrs. Higgins (Becky Saunders). Haltiwanger's voice is sweet yet powerful, perfectly delivering Freddy's starry-eyed ballad "On the Street Where You Live." As Eliza's comical, good-for-nothing father, Hegarty entertains with a toe-tapper or two. Saunders' Mrs. Higgins is a smaller role, but an easy favorite for her vibrancy and vim.

We first meet Mrs. Higgins at the Ascot Gavotte horse races among the elite of society. It's a musical number choreographed like a bourgeois painting, every move stuffy and stiff but exquisite. It's here that costumes by Catherine Zuber really shine. Choreography by Christopher Gattelli pops most during Alfred P. Doolittle's "Get Me To The Church On Time." Traditionally, this is the only show-stopping dance break My Fair Lady offers, and this production goes all out. Boy, can those can-can girls (and boys) kick!

In the end, avid fans are sure to come away thrilled with this production of My Fair Lady. It does the classic justice with just enough updates to keep things interesting. And the sets and costumes? Eye popping. If you're new to the show, you may find it old school -- the absence of big dance numbers, wordy dialogue, and character dynamics that can make you cringe. But it's a classic for a reason, and a worthy one at that.




First Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Photo
First Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHES
Milwaukee's First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, begins the new year with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, adapted by First Stage Resident Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios, (ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA/ LUCHADORA!), from the popular book by award-winning children's author Matt de la Peña, with illustrations by Christian Robinson. In this beautiful adaptation, audiences will discover that it is Carmela's birthday, and her wish has already come true – she's finally old enough to join her big brother as he does the family errands!
Cast & Creative Team Announced for EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre Photo
Cast & Creative Team Announced for EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre
Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Evita, running February 3-19, 2023 at Skylight’s Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center.
Milwaukees First Stage to Kick Off New Year With CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage to Kick Off New Year With CARMELA FULL OF WISHES
 Milwaukee's First Stage, will begin the new year with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, adapted by First Stage Resident Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios, from the popular book by award-winning children's author Matt de la Peña, with illustrations by Christian Robinson.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Skylight Music Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Skylight Music Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an edito... (read more about this author)


Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REPReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REP
December 5, 2022

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER? For almost 50 years, the Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol has been a beloved holiday tradition in Milwaukee. Freshly adapted by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements in 2016, the eye-popping spectacle delivers holiday magic and festive feelings to melt even the iciest of hearts. But there's a repetitive risk in tradition -- the inherent potential of sameness and boredom with doing the same thing year after year. Can a show, even one as impressive as A Christmas Carol, keep the flame alive?
Review: LES MISERABLES Stuns Once More at the Marcus CenterReview: LES MISERABLES Stuns Once More at the Marcus Center
December 1, 2022

Seen by 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, 'Les Miserables' stands the test of time and jukebox musical trends. Magnificent performances, dazzling sets and staging, soaring orchestrations -- these make the show timeless, breathtaking, and powerful as ever.
Review: RUDOLPH THE MUSICAL is Festive Family Fun at FIRST STAGEReview: RUDOLPH THE MUSICAL is Festive Family Fun at FIRST STAGE
November 28, 2022

From iconic elf costumes to familiar furry friends, fans of the TV special will be delighted to reunite with these festive favorites on stage. And for anyone new to Rudolph, this musical makes for a perfect introduction to the world of everyone’s favorite flying reindeer. 
Review: NATIVITY VARIATIONS is the Christmas Comedy You've Been Wishing ForReview: NATIVITY VARIATIONS is the Christmas Comedy You've Been Wishing For
November 23, 2022

This is well-paced, laughter-filled, and heartwarming theater full of smart writing and charming characters. In short, 'The Nativity Variations' is the perfect gift for Milwaukee audiences this holiday season. 
Review: ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL is Fantastic Fun at FIRST STAGEReview: ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL is Fantastic Fun at FIRST STAGE
October 12, 2022

For an upbeat, kid-friendly show with heaps of heart, make a beeline for the world premier of 'Arthur & Friends Make a Musical' at Milwaukee's First Stage.
share