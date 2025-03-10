Review: MCT's EVERY BRILLIANT THING Finds Joy & Hope in Simple Pleasures

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ice cream. The color yellow. Roller coasters. There are so many life-affirming, wonderful things in this world. Every Brilliant Thing is a one-man (or one-woman) show that celebrates life in all its brilliance—and resilience.



Under the direction of Molly Rhode for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT), this play couldn’t be more aptly named. From the dynamic script by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe to the surprising nature of interactive theater, Every Brilliant Thing offers something different and delightful, sweet and sure to stir up emotion.



Let’s start with the script. It’s the story of a child who seeks to cure their mother’s depression by creating a master list of things that make life worth living. For example: hugs, staying up past your bedtime, and the even-numbered Star Trek movies. As the child grows up, the list also grows from hundreds to thousands of things: the smell of old books, falling in love, hair stylists who listen to what you want. Almost everything on the list of brilliant things is read aloud by members of the audience, the chosen ones receiving a cue card as they settle into their seats. (My husband was “water fights!”)



It’s a special experience: a play that relies on the entire room to get through it. As MCT Artistic Director Brent Hazelton noted during the show’s talk-back, this interplay of audience and actor reflects life: “We don’t make it through without community.” You might cringe at the thought of audience participation. But the magic of Every Brilliant Thing is that, somehow, this play and its makers create such a safe and supportive space—one where you can sense that your fellow theatergoers are mutually and wholly willing to participate.



Much of this willingness is thanks to the lovely actors, Elyse Edelman and James Carrington, who take turns leading the performance. MCT decided to double-cast the show so they could share it with twice as many people. With two performers, there are seven shows held weekly at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, and seven held elsewhere (a tour of area schools).



I had the pleasure of seeing Elyse Edelman—a captivating storyteller who nurtures an authentic connection with the audience. With a self-proclaimed distaste for audience participation in general, Edelman has made a point to treat participants with a kind, gentle, and patient approach. She’s sincerely remarkable. Her thoughts on Every Brilliant Thing: “Sometimes, plays come along that remind you why you chose this crazy profession in the first place.”



Knowing that the script allows for ample improvisation, every night is different. And with two distinct actors at the helm, there really are two versions of the play. Thanks to her experience directing lots of First Stage shows (always with two casts), Director Molly Rhode is no stranger to double-casting, allowing actors to tap into their individuality and offer multiple perspectives. I’m so curious to experience Carrington’s version of Every Brilliant Thing, I may just have to go twice.



Beyond the actors and director, I learned in the show’s talk-back that particular praise is also in order for Stage Manager Emily Marie Wilke, who has managed this show approximately 90 times in her theatrical tenure. Another shout-out to Lighting Designer Ellie Rabinowitz who, due to the improvisational nature of the play, must deftly adapt the lighting to wherever the actor decides to go next.



In short, Every Brilliant Thing is honest, heartfelt, and hopeful—the right play for right now. A brief word of warning: Those who have encountered depression or suicide should be aware that these themes are central to the story. Now, as the storyteller admits, it’s naive to think that a list of brilliant things could cure the complexities of depression. And while a play about a list of brilliant things also can’t cure the complexities of today’s world, it sure is an uplifting gift. It's a reminder that with community and connection, open ears and willing hearts, we can come together and make our corner of Milwaukee a mighty brilliant thing.



Catch MCT's Every Brilliant Thing through March 16, 2025, at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center's Goodman Mainstage Hall.

Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

