Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT

pixeltracker

The Beatles meet the Bard in this rollicking, celebratory musical take on William Shakespeareâ€™sÂ As You Like It.

Feb. 17, 2022 Â 

Milwaukee Rep presents As You Like It by William Shakespeare, adapted & directed by Daryl Cloran, conceived by Daryl Cloran & the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, February 15 - March 20, 2022 at Quadracci Powerhouse.

The Beatles meet the Bard in this rollicking, celebratory musical take on William Shakespeare's As You Like It. It's 1960s British Columbia and love is in the air as a handful of cross-dressing lovers lead to mistaken identities, hilarious mishaps and loads of laughs. Interwoven into Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy, the production features over 20 Beatles songs performed live including "She Loves You,""I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Let It Be." Audiences will be rolling with laughter and singing along to some of the best songs ever written.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
The Cast of AS YOU LIKE IT

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
The Cast of AS YOU LIKE IT

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
Justin Gregory Lopez

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
Trish LindstrÃ¶m and Marquis Wood

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
Justin Gregory Lopez and Savannah L. Jackson

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
Heidi Kettenring and Michael Dashefsky

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT
Lizzy Brooks and Tony Carter


Related Articles View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Asolo Rep Achieves Phase I Fundraising Goal; Grand Opening Planned For June 2022
  • OLLI At Ringling College's Spring Semester Features More Than 40 Classes, Lectures, and Special Programs
  • Chris Botti to Perform at The Van Wezel
  • Choral Artists Of Sarasota Celebrates Women's History Month With A Program Of Works By Female Composers