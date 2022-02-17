Photos: Milwaukee Rep Presents A Swingin' 60s AS YOU LIKE IT

Milwaukee Rep presents As You Like It by William Shakespeare, adapted & directed by Daryl Cloran, conceived by Daryl Cloran & the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, February 15 - March 20, 2022 at Quadracci Powerhouse.

The Beatles meet the Bard in this rollicking, celebratory musical take on William Shakespeare's As You Like It. It's 1960s British Columbia and love is in the air as a handful of cross-dressing lovers lead to mistaken identities, hilarious mishaps and loads of laughs. Interwoven into Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy, the production features over 20 Beatles songs performed live including "She Loves You,""I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Let It Be." Audiences will be rolling with laughter and singing along to some of the best songs ever written.