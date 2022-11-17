Photos: First Look at THE NATIVITY VARIATIONS World Premiere at Milwaukee Rep
You won't want to miss this world premiere and its unique take on art, community and the true meaning of the Holiday season.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Nativity Variations, by Catherine Trieschmann, running November 16 - December 11, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.
Get a first look at photos below!
How do you improve on the "greatest story ever told?" Comedic mayhem ensues in The Nativity Variations as small-town director Jules and her ragtag amateur theater company attempt to put their own spin on the traditional Christmas Nativity play. Out-of-control puppets, Shakespearean comedy and some "very creative" imaginations threaten to transform this holy night into a Waiting for Guffman-esque fiasco. You won't want to miss this outlandish World Premiere by Award-winning playwright Catherine Trieschmann and its unique take on art, community and the true meaning of the Holiday season.
For more information about the show, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Nativity
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Adam LeFevre, Sami Ma and Ann Arvia
Ryan Alvarado and Adam LeFevre
Chiké Johnson (top) and Adam LeFevre
The cast
The cast