Photos: First Look at THE NATIVITY VARIATIONS World Premiere at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Nativity Variations, by Catherine Trieschmann, running November 16 - December 11, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

How do you improve on the "greatest story ever told?" Comedic mayhem ensues in The Nativity Variations as small-town director Jules and her ragtag amateur theater company attempt to put their own spin on the traditional Christmas Nativity play. Out-of-control puppets, Shakespearean comedy and some "very creative" imaginations threaten to transform this holy night into a Waiting for Guffman-esque fiasco. You won't want to miss this outlandish World Premiere by Award-winning playwright Catherine Trieschmann and its unique take on art, community and the true meaning of the Holiday season.

For more information about the show, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Nativity