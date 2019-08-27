Photo Flash: Meet The Stars Of WEST SIDE STORY At Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents West Side Story, the iconic American musical from Broadway visionaries Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, in the Quadracci Powerhouse, September 17 - October 27, 2019.

A classic retelling of the greatest love story of all time, West Side Story will feature Liesl Collazo (On Your Feet!, Gateway Playhouse) as Maria andJeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, 1St Nat'l Tour) as Tony as well as José-Luis Lopez, Jr. (Broadway's On Your Feet!) as Bernardo, Courtney Arango (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Anita, Jacob Burns (Hairspray, Dallas Theater Center) as Riff, Hope Endrenyi(Broadway's Hamilton) as Anybodys, Carlos A. Jimenez (In the Heights, Mason Street Warehouse) as Chino, Alex Hayden Miller (42nd Street, Fulton Theatre) as Action, Kellie Hoagland (Rock of Ages, NCL Breakaway) as Velma, Rebecca Corrigan (Wizard of Oz, Meadow Brook Theatre) as Graziella and Bill Watson (Deathtrap, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre) as Officer Krupke. Rep favorites Jonathan Wainwright (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Lt. Schrank and James Pickering (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Doc. Additionally, the ensemble for West Side Storywill include the talent of young local performers Isabel Bastardo, Terynn Erby-Walker, Reese Parish and Georgina Pink. Ensemble members include: Dan Castiglione, Mara Cecilia, Mark Cruz, Gina dePool, Brianna Mercado, Devin Richey and Clay Roberts and members of Milwaukee Rep's 2019/20 Emerging Professional Resident Ensemble Isabella Abel-Suarez, Alex Hatcher, Brooke Johnson, Sydney Kirkegaard,A.J. Morales, Nick Parrott, Joshua Ponce, Gilberto Saenz and Austin Winter.

West Side Story is directed by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, choreography by original Hamilton and In the Heights cast member Jon Ruaand features music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (In the Heights, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, scenic design by Todd Edward Ivins (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Rep Senior Draper Alexander B. Tecoma (A Christmas Carol), lighting design by Yael Lubetzky (Cabaret, Paramount Theatre), sound design by Danny Erdberg (Anything Goes, Arena Stage) and Megan B. Henninger (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep), music supervision by Rep Associate Artist John Tanner (A Christmas Carol, In the Heights). With fight choreography by Chuck Coyl, NY Casting by Dale Brown Casting with additional casting by Rep Casting Director Frank Honts. Stage Managed by Tara Kelly (The Secret Garden, Stages St. Louis).

Nominated for Six Tony Awards, including Best Musical in 1957, this beloved musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet broke Rep on-sale records, besting last season's record-holder In the Heights. "Now 62 plus-years-old, West Side Story is a seminal work of American Theater," said director Mark Clements. "So much so that many have some small knowledge of it even if they have never seen it live on stage." Featuring a soaring score from Leonard Bernstein; unforgettable songs including "Maria," "Tonight," "I Feel Pretty" and "America;" and a timeless story of love and loss, West Side Story is sure to speak to new audiences as well as those familiar with this iconic musical.

West Side Story begins performances September 17 and runs through October 27 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening Night is set for Saturday, September 21 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Photo Flash: Todd Rosenberg



Jeffrey Kringer

Liesl Collazo

Liesl Collazo and Jeffrey Kringer





