Milwaukee's First Stage Opens Virtual World Premiere THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE

THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE streams October 4 - November 15, 2020.

First Stage begins its 2020/21 Virtual Season of Plays with THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE, an exciting new historical adventure web series that will stream exclusively for First Stage audiences. Written by First Stage Resident Playwright John Maclay, (THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS; GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL: PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM; NANCY DREW AND HER BIGGEST CASE EVER and ROBIN HOOD), and directed by First Stage alum and Hollywood actor Jeremy Tardy, (68 Whiskey, Dear White People and Ballers), this seven-episode series follows six Milwaukee young people as they work together to solve clues in the ultimate treasure hunt to save the day. With new clues revealed each week in these 15 to 20-minute episodes, audiences are invited to help them solve this mystery . . . and maybe even win fabulous prizes! First Stage's Virtual Season of Plays offers audiences the opportunity to have interactive, shared experiences through new work that is specifically designed for the emerging digital platforms, engaging families in a way that mirrors a visit to the theater. Sponsored by Children's Wisconsin, with additional support from the United Performing Arts Fund.

THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE streams October 4 - November 15, 2020. (Please note new streaming dates: originally announced as September 20, 2020 - November 1, 2020.) Entire series is available through May 2021. Single Tickets are available for $15, $25 or $40. Patrons are encouraged to choose the price point that best fits their family and budget. Only one ticket needs to be purchased per household to view each of the seven episodes. New episodes will be released each Sunday. Single tickets can be purchased online at www.firststage.org/quest or by phone at (414) 267-2961. Suggested for families with young people ages 8+.

New this year: Family All-Access Pass Membership includes streaming access to this and all other virtual productions this season and starts at $200 per household. More information is available at: www.firststage.org/membership.

"I've always been a huge fan of National Treasure, Goonies - and the energy of a long quest filled with challenges and riddles and cliffhangers," said Artistic Director Jeff Frank. "I also fondly remember gathering with my family every Sunday night for The Wonderful World of Disney. It was appointment TV - and family together time. For years, I've wondered if we could capture some of that magic in a story set here in Milwaukee. After conversing with First Stage Playwright in Residence John Maclay and Actor/Director Jeremy Tardy - the answer was a resounding yes!"

"With the help of a group of amazing young people, we crafted a series of seven 12 to 15-minute episodes which take them to Milwaukee neighborhoods and through moments in our local history. The audience is invited to join in trying to solve these locally inspired clues, to come together as a family and celebrate this uniquely Milwaukee adventure," continued Frank.

Added Director Jeremy Tardy, "From Bert Williams, Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford, we know that early film was built on the performances of theater actors. This web series is an exciting opportunity to showcase theater performers working on a green screen set and bridging the gap between stage and camera work. I am pleased that my directorial debut is with First Stage and these talented young performers."

One of First Stage's goals is to make the Milwaukee community stronger by creating a compelling piece of theater that not only engages but also educates young audiences about local history. Told in an entertaining way, THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE is a treasure hunt that takes place right in Milwaukee, and explores several important events and people of the city's history. First Stage invites audiences to solve the mystery along with the actors and dig deeper with their own Companion Guide. Suited for children in grades 3-8, the Companion Guide will help young audience members keep track of their clues, learn about the history of Milwaukee, especially the histories of African Americans, Latinx and indigenous people, and participate in fun and educational activities. First Stage has consulted with Milwaukee Historian John Gurda to ensure that THE QUEST FOR SOLOMON'S TREASURE and its Companion Guide are historically accurate and culturally inclusive.

"As someone who's been working in the field for nearly fifty years, I have seen firsthand the powerful role that local history can play in the lives of our young people," commented John Gurda. "Seen through a local lens, the past comes alive. Important events took place on this street, in this neighborhood - close to home, not in the pages of some anonymous textbook. . . . The creators of Solomon's Treasure have mined Milwaukee's history for nuggets large and small, and the effect will be to give young audiences a new appreciation for the riches of the past in their hometown."

For more information about any of the offerings for Through Our Lens - A First Stage Virtual Performance Series or about buying a Family All-Access Pass, please visit www.firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961. To see the schedule the 2020/21 Virtual Season of Plays, please visit: firststage.org/virtualseries2021.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You