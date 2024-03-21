Milwaukee's First Stage Introduces New Access For All Program For 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First Stage is launching a new Access for Allprogram, an initiative intended to make its offerings even more accessible to Milwaukee families, schools and community organizations for the 2024/25 season. First Stage believes in the transformative power of theater to enlighten, educate and entertain and has been dedicated to making its performances and educational programs accessible and welcoming for everyone in the Milwaukee community. First Stage understands that families, schools and community groups face various challenges and wants to ensure that these obstacles will not keep anyone from experiencing the magic of live theater. This initiative is a suite of programs designed to ensure that cost, transportation or any other barrier does not stand in the way of enjoying First Stage.

Samantha D. Montgomery, First Stage Director of Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement had this to say about the new program: "We are committed to making sure everyone knows that they belong and are welcomed at First Stage. We care about our community and want all to be able to participate in our productions and programming. Our goal is to remove barriers and systems that prevent participation through Access for All. I am excited about broadening the community's access to First Stage. All belong and are welcome at First Stage."

The Access for All program includes:

For Families and Individuals: Access for All Passport Program

Starting in the 2024/25 season, qualifying families and individuals can enjoy $10 tickets and up to 85% scholarships for our Theater Academy. This program is about making sure financial constraints do not prevent anyone from experiencing the joy of live theater.

Learn More

For more information or to apply for the Access for All program, please reach out to Samantha D. Montgomery, Director of Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement at smontgomery@firststage.org.

Pay What You Choose Performances

For each production, First Stage offers performances where attendees decide the ticket price, with a suggested minimum ticket price of $10. It is First Stage's way of opening the doors to everyone, regardless of financial situation.

Learn More

For Schools: Making Educational Programs Accessible

First Stage is dedicated to ensuring that schools across all backgrounds can access our educational programs. With adjusted ticket pricing and substantial discounts for qualifying schools, First Stage is making sure every child can enjoy the enriching experience of theater.

Learn more

Explore First Stage's upcoming season and field trip packages. Please contact First Stage at: (414) 267-2962 or fieldtrips@firststage.org to schedule a reservation.

For: Community Partners

First Stage is not just about performances; it's about building a vibrant, engaged community. First Stage is reaching out to community organizations to facilitate group attendances and foster collective experiences that resonate with and inspire young audiences. Eligible community organization partners may select performances and coordinate families to attend shows together, as a group. Group ticket orders require 10 or more people and are $10 per ticket.

Contact Samantha D. Montgomery, Director of Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement, at smontgomery@firststage.org for more information.

First Stage is extending an invitation to Milwaukee families and individuals, schools and community groups to share in the joy of theater. Whether it is a family interested in the Access for All Passport Program, a school looking to bring students to a show or a community group eager to collaborate, First Stage is eager to connect with all these different members of the Milwaukee community with a goal to make theater accessible and enjoyable for all.

To learn more on the full suite of First Stage's Access for All programs, please visit: Access for All

For general inquiries about First Stage or to see what productions are still running for the 2023/24 season, please visit firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961.