Milwaukee's First Stage Cancels Select Performances Today Due To Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather, First Stage is canceling the following performances on Saturday, March 25:

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

LITTLE WOMEN at 1 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

The 7 p.m. performance of LITTLE WOMEN will be held as scheduled.

To reschedule your tickets to other performances, you may contact the First Stage Box Office today by email at ticketmanager@firststage.org to reschedule for other performances this weekend. You may also reschedule by phone at (414) 267-2961, 9 a.m. - 4p.m., Monday through Friday.

