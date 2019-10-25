Milwaukee Rep's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Pabst Theater Nov 26 â€“ Dec 24

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's holiday classic A Christmas Carol returns to the historic Pabst Theater, November 26 - December 24, 2019.

Adapted from Charles Dickens' classic tale by Artistic Director Mark Clements, Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol is a timeless story of hope, redemption and the magic of the holiday season. Featuring beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping visual effects, Milwaukee Rep's hit adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a holiday feast for the whole family.

Milwaukee Rep favorite Jonathan Wainwright (West Side Story, Of Mice and Men) will reprise the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, one of Dickens' most recognizable characters. The cast also features returning performers Arya Daire (An Enemy of the People, Goodman Theatre) as Belle, Christopher Peltier (Peter and the Starcatcher, Illinois Shakespeare Festival) as Young Scrooge, DiMonte Henning (Two Trains Running, Milwaukee Rep) as Fred, Mark Corkins (Holmes and Watson, Milwaukee Rep) as the Ghost of Marley, Rána Roman (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Mrs. Cratchit, Reese Madigan (Five Presidents, Milwaukee Rep) as Bob Cratchit, Todd Denning (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Rep Associate Artists James Pickering (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) and Angela Iannone (Lombardi, Milwaukee Rep) as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, respectively.

A Christmas Carol welcomes Tami Workentin (Always... Patsy Cline, Good People, Milwaukee Rep) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Cece Golbuff from Shorewood as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol Young Performer ensemble includes local talent Amalia Cecsarini from Whitefish Bay, Casey Westphal from Waukesha, Coco Archuleta from Fox Point, Cody Sims from Milwaukee, Cole and Quinn Sison from Milwaukee, Isabel Bastardo from St. Francis, Jack Trettin from Whitefish Bay, Jakobie Jackson from Milwaukee, Liam Jeninga from Delavan, Lina Singh from Bayside, Maya O'Day-Biddle from Franklin, Phinlee Clarkin from Milwaukee, Teddy Anagnostopoulos from Menomonee Falls, Zachary Church from West Bend and Zachery, Zion and Ziva Lavoe from Milwaukee. The ensemble will include members of Milwaukee Rep's 2019/20 Emerging Professional Resident (EPR) Ensemble Alexander Hatcher, Austin Winter, Brooke Johnson, Carly Christensen, Gilberto Saenz, Isabella Abel-Suarez, Joshua Ponce and Lauryn Glenn.

Returning to the role of director, Mark Clements will be joined by associate director Leda Hoffman, who directed last year's production, and a creative team that includes scenic design by Rep Associate Artist Todd Edward Ivins (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Rep Associate Artist Jeff Nellis (Ragtime, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Barry G. Funderburg (Dreamgirls, Milwaukee Rep), original music composed by Rep Associate Artist John Tanner (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), stage movement direction by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, make-up/hair/wig design by Lara Leigh Dalbey (Hedda Gabler, Writers' Theatre) and dialect coaching by Jayne Pink (Happy Now, Milwaukee Rep). With casting by Rep Casting Director Frank Honts and stage management by Rebecca Lindsey (A Midsummer Night's Dream, American Players Theatre).

A Christmas Carol is presented by Wells Fargo and Jay Franke & David Herro with Associate Producers Gretta Assaly and Molly & Tom Duffey. The Media Sponsors are Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and LocaliQ and the Equipment Sponsor is Studio Gear. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

A Christmas Carol begins performances November 26 through December 24, 2019 in the historic Pabst Theater. Opening night is set for Friday, November 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com





