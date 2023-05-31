Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Powering Milwaukee Campaign Hits New Heights

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced a series of new gifts to the Powering Milwaukee Campaign, including a record setting $1 Million raised at the annual Curtain Call Ball on May 13. Co-chaired by Dawne and Ray Manista, Diane and Clark Slipher, and Jean and Rich Tennessen, the event featured over 400 attendees who experienced an 80s Rewind themed party full of unique theater experiences, dinner, dancing, and a virtual sneak peek into the Associated Bank Theater Center.

The Powering Milwaukee Campaign also received a $1.55M gift from the Lubar Family to name The Lubar Family Donor Lounge which will be located on the top floor of the Associated Bank Theater Center reachable by patrons visiting all three theater venues – a feature they currently do not have.

“The Lubar family has proudly supported Milwaukee Rep for decades because we see the theater as a critical piece of the cultural fabric of the city,” said Joan Lubar. “A significant investment in Milwaukee Rep’s facilities is needed for the safety of the building to staff and patrons, to remain competitive and continue its growth and to lead as a top-tier theater with a world-class venue.”

To continue the momentum, Sustaining Trustee Anthony Petullo and an Anonymous Donor have pledged to match every new or increased gift dollar for dollar through June 30, 2023, up to $7.5 Million in order to reach a key financial milestone in the campaign.

“We are so fortunate to have friends and families like the Lubars and Petullos who have been actively involved with Milwaukee Rep for decades. They encourage big thinking and understand that an investment in our theater today benefits generations to come,” said Executive Director Chad Bauman. “We want to start construction on our new home in the Associated Bank Theater Center as soon as possible, knowing that the longer we delay, costs will go up and the risk of a catastrophic building failure in the meantime significantly increases. The Petullo Challenge to match new or increased gifts up to $7.5M will push us past that critical point allowing us to greenlight the project on our preferred timeline and better serve our community and mission by doing what we do best, provide world class theater that entertains, provokes, and inspires.”

The Powering Milwaukee Campaign to build the new Associated Bank Theater Center will define the standard of theater in Wisconsin for generations to come. The campaign funds the creation of a new complex, including three state-of-the-art performances spaces, a large, unified lobby providing ample opportunities for community events, a dedicated Herzfeld Foundation Education & Engagement Center to serve the theater’s 20,000+ students, an expanded offsite production center employing hundreds of local artisans, and venues with modern audience amenities.

Take a virtual walk through the new Associated Bank Theater Center: