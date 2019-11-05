Milwaukee Repertory Theater has Announced Six VIP Walk-On Guests to Appear Onstage in A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced six VIP walk-on guests to appear onstage in A Christmas Carol this holiday season. Each VIP will get an inside experience of this Milwaukee tradition - appearing onstage in period costume during the second act of the production as members of the cast and for the grand finale. This annual tradition is a way to share the magic of A Christmas Carol with Milwaukee audiences and recognize those who play a central role in our community. Milwaukee Rep is thrilled to welcome our VIP walk-ons as honorary cast members of A Christmas Carol and together, share its timeless message of hope, redemption and the enduring power of love.
VIP Walk-on Schedule
WISN 12 News This Morning co-anchor Sheldon Dutes - Thursday, Dec 5 at 7:30pm
Film critic and Oz historian Ryan Jay - Friday, Dec 6 at 7:30pm
Former Milwaukee Wave forward and Milwaukee Kickers coach Michael King - Wednesday, Dec 11 at 7:00pm
President of The Marcus Corporation Greg Marcus and designer Linda Marcus - Thursday, Dec 12 at 7:30pm
96.5 WKLH host Karen Dalessandro - Friday, Dec 13 at 7:30pm
In addition to bringing VIP guests onstage to experience A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep will be bringing A Christmas Carol To Milwaukee throughout the holiday season with a series of special events and guest appearances. The sound of caroling will ring from one end of the city to the other as cast members from A Christmas Carol spread warmth and holiday cheer now through the end of the year!
