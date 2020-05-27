Milwaukee Rep Holds Auditions Online For Young Performer Roles

Milwaukee Rep seeks young performers ages 7 to 18 for roles in A Christmas Carol and Titanic The Musical as well as its Professional Training Institute, a free advanced actor-training program for students in 9th-12th grade who may have an interest in pursuing a career as a professional theater artist. Due to ongoing physical distancing precautions, all auditions will take place online via initial video submissions and video conference callbacks.



In light of ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all programming at Milwaukee Rep will move forward with the utmost safety of actors, artists, and audiences in mind. Production and project dates may shift based on advice from public-health officials, local/state/national regulations and guidance from Milwaukee Rep's leadership and Board of Directors. With the understanding that some details may be subject to change, we encourage Young Performers who are interested in working with Milwaukee Rep to complete the online audition form for projects now, regardless of potential conflicts; we recognize that as schedules evolve, Young Performers' availability for specific projects may change.



For more information and to submit an application, visit this link- https://tinyurl.com/y8nz4adk. The deadline for submitting this form is Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Milwaukee Rep's 45th annual production of A Christmas Carol is scheduled for November 24 - December 24, 2020 in the Pabst Theater. For more information on the 2020/21 Season visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com

