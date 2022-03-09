Milwaukee Performing Arts Organizations Update COVID-19 Safety Requirements

In alignment with new local and national guidance from the Milwaukee Health Department and the CDC, many of Milwaukee's performing arts organizations will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members attending performances beginning on March 14, 2022. As part of a phased approach, most performing arts organizations will also shift to a mask-optional policy on March 28, 2022, replacing their current mask-mandatory venue policies. This announcement is made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department and in alliance with the larger Milwaukee arts community.

Performing arts organizations ending vaccination requirements on March 14 and mask requirements on March 28 include: Bel Canto, Black Arts MKE, Florentine Opera, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet, Present Music and Skylight Music Theatre.

Additional organizations have updated their COVID-19 venue policies for vaccinations and masks with the following timelines:

First Stage: 3/14 end vaccination requirement; 4/3 end mask requirement

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre: mask policies and vaccination requirements remain through April 3 or longer

Milwaukee Film: 3/1 end mask requirement; 3/14 end vaccination requirement

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: 4/4 end mask requirement; 4/4 end vaccination requirement

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: 3/11 end mask requirement; 3/11 end vaccination requirement

Next Act Theatre: April 14 end vaccination requirement; 5/9 end mask requirement

Pabst Theater Group: 3/1 end mask requirement; 3/14 end vaccination requirement

Renaissance Theaterworks: mask policies and vaccination requirements remain through April 3 or longer

Danceworks: no change to current policies

Exact protocols may vary by organization, and audience members are encouraged to contact individual organizations for details or questions regarding policies for specific performance venues. Visit their individual websites for policy changes or call their box offices for details.

"Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have listened to the advice and recommendation of local and national public health experts, and our updated policies align with the new CDC guidelines put in place with the CDC Community Level data," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO. "Taking a phased approach to rolling back our safety precautions provides an opportunity for patrons to adjust to the new guidelines and make the decisions appropriate for their situation. The health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff remains the top priority for all of us, and we look forward to continuing to host live performances safely throughout the city."

Other COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as state-of-the-art air filtration systems, paperless ticketing and a multitude of hand sanitizer stations were implemented during the pandemic to keep patrons safe and will continue to be used throughout Milwaukee performing arts venues.

For more information on individual organization policies, please visit:

Black Arts MKE: www.blackartsmke.org/season/

Bel Canto: https://www.belcanto.org/covid-19-protocols.html

Danceworks: https://danceworksmke.org/covid-19-studio-policies/

First Stage: www.firststage.org/safety

Florentine Opera: www.florentineopera.org/covid-19

Marcus Performing Arts Center: www.marcuscenter.org/mpac-guide-reopening

Milwaukee Ballet: www.milwaukeeballet.org/entry

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre: www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org/safety

Milwaukee Film / Oriental Theater: www.mkefilm.org/oriental-theatre/about/oriental-theatre-covid-protcols

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: www.milwaukeerep.com/covid-19-update-center/

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: www.mso.org/patron-alerts/

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra: https://myso.org/myso-covid-policy-for-audiences-3-3-22/

Next Act Theatre: https://nextact.org/

Pabst Theater Group: www.pabsttheater.org/plan-your-visit/mask-policy

Present Music: www.presentmusic.org

Skylight Music Theatre: www.skylightmusictheatre.org/about/health-and-safety-protocols/