Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere developmental presentation of SuperYou, running May 26 through June 18, 2023. Preview performances will take place May 26 through the matinee performance on May 31; with the press opening on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 PM. Performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

SuperYou is written and composed by visionary Filipino-American rock artist Lourds Lane, and tells the story of a comic book artist who learns to love herself when her own superheroine creations come to life. The thrilling, modern score runs the gamut from rock, pop, gospel, big band, country, hip hop, and soaring ballads. "Lourds is a force of nature and has created a work that speaks to everyone, young and old, with great empathy and humanity," said Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger. "I cannot wait to see the faces of our audiences as they witness this groundbreaking, brand new theatre piece."

Cast features Broadway Performers, Off-Broadway, National Tour and Local Milwaukee Talent

The powerhouse cast seen on Broadway, off-Broadway, and National Tours include Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square), Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Jenna Rubaii (Jesus Christ Superstar, American Idiot), Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Between the Lines), B. Noel Thomas (The Toxic Avenger), Blake Zelesnikar (Mean Girls), Serena Parrish (Fun Home), and Chris Oram (Newsies), who will be joined by amazing Milwaukee talent - Melissa Anderson, Natasha Posey, Alexis Cimoch, Gabriel Manuel Burdette, King Hang, and Sarah Zapiain. Casting by Wojcik Casting Team and Skylight Music Theatre.

Women-Driven Broadway Creative Team

SuperYou features a women-driven creative team with a wealth of Broadway credits, including JoAnn M. Hunter (Director and Choreographer), Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Music Supervision), Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Cynthia Nordstrom (Costume Design), as well as Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Associate Director), Bryson Baumgartel (Music Director), Patrick Lord (Projection Design), Chad Parsley (Sound Designer), Jamie Roderick (Lightning Design), Greg Sim (Assistant Choreographer), Brian Staton (Assistant Projection Designer), Kel R. Cole, (Production Stage Manager), Jordan Angelo (Assistant Stage Manager), alongside producers Melissa M. Jones/All Awesome LLC and Skylight Music Theatre.

"We are delighted to work with powerhouse Broadway talents like Lourds, JoAnn, Anna, and Wendy on this presentation of SuperYou," said Unger. "They have crafted SuperYou with such care and creativity and inspiration - it is an honor to bring this incredible wealth of talent to Skylight's stage."

The Viral SuperYou Fanbase

Since the pandemic, SuperYou has transformed from being a small show that "never got to open" in May 2020, to a show being featured across international media, Broadway on Demand, playing concerts on pick-up trucks during the pandemic, to garnering over 22 million views on TikTok, to selling out concerts at Carnegie Hall, to being the only new musical featured on the mainstage at the inaugural 2022 MusicalCon in London, to a 2024 planned opening in the West End. With a devoted fan base, SuperYou music has been sung and shared by thousands of fans around the world who have been featured weekly for the last 2 1/2 years on SuperYou's Fan Cover Fridays.

"We have such a devoted fanbase that grew from the pandemic, but no one has seen a full show with this script yet, which includes new songs that I'm super excited about. Our whole team is grateful to partner with Skylight Music Theater to take this essential developmental step before we head to the West End, and eventually Broadway," said SuperYou creator, Lourds Lane.

SuperYou replaces Skylight Music Theatre's previously announced world premiere of The Song of Bernadette. It is Skylight's entry into World Premiere Wisconsin, a first-of-its-kind festival celebrating nearly 50 new and diverse works on stages throughout the state of Wisconsin. For more information about World Premiere Wisconsin, visit www.worldpremierewisconsin.com.

Performances of SuperYou are Friday, May 26 through Sunday, June 18, 2023 in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

ASL (American Sign Language) Performance. SuperYou will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

ABOUT SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the State. Skylight produces the full range of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18thcentury French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023.