Florentine Opera Company Announces Spotlight Series

The Florentine Opera Company is pleased to introduce a brand new Spotlight Series.

Equal parts performance and socializing, our Spotlight Series recitals take place in different venues around town. In each unique and intimate gathering, the Artist will select and perform their very own personal favorites.



Stay afterwards to meet the star, enjoy a beverage and mingle. Ticket prices $60 and $85. Stay tuned for an extra-special final Spotlight Series, date TBD!



Emily Fons - September 18, 2019 - 7:30pm

Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect

Emily Fons, coming off the latest hit opera,The (R)Evelotion of Steve Jobs, Wisconsin native Fons will bring her personal favorites from art songs to an electrifying cycle from star American composer Jake Heggie.

General Admission seating.



Laura Wilde - November 7, 2019 - 7:30pm

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Marcus Center

Ms. Wilde, Santa Fe's Jenufa and performing in the Chicago Lyric's Ring Cycle, will bring an eclectic repertoire including:

Dich, teure Halle,Wagner

Letters from George to Evelyn: from the Private Papers of a World War II Bride, Alan Smith

Dvorak Gypsey Songs (in Czech)

Half Minutes Songs, Carrie Jacobs Bond

Calamity James, Fein

Reserved seating.





The Florentine Opera Company's productions reflect the highest musical and theatrical standards, while supporting community and educational programs. As a leader in Wisconsin's art community and the nation's sixth-oldest opera company, the Florentine Opera seeks to establish a significant presence in the cultural, educational and civic life of the state of Wisconsin and beyond.

The Florentine provides vital arts education experiences for children, nurtures new audiences, and expands cultural horizons for the next generation. The Florentine Opera is a cornerstone member organization of the United Performing Arts Fund and receives funds from Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin (with support from the National Endowment for the Arts), as well as corporations, foundations and individuals. The Florentine Opera Company is a professional member of OPERA America.





