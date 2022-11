First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Matlhouse's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Erica Cherie - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU: A MUSICAL DIVA REVUE - Bombshell Theatre Co. 13%

Molly Rhode - THE LEGEND OF ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage 13%

Madison Nowak - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Placeholder Players 13%

SaraLynn Evenson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAT - THE ARTISTRY OF MISS Peggy Lee - SideNotes Cabaret at Sunset Playhouse 10%

Colleen Bielman - HEATHERS IN CONCERT - Placeholder Players 8%

Ryan Rehak, Ernesto Bell, Alyssa Higley, Frankie Steitz, Julie Johnson - MOCKTAIL HOUR - Outskirts Theatre 8%

Rana Roman - MALA - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 7%

Amanda Satchell - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Company 7%

Tenors MKE - AT THIRST CHURCH - Le'Menage 7%

Eamon Schiro - HEATHERS IN CONCERT - Placeholder Players 5%

SaraLynn Evenson - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Company 4%

Kara Ernst-Schalk - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

Madison Nowak - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Abby Rasmussen - NEWSIES - Sunset Playhouse 18%

Carmen Castello - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Players 13%

Molly Rhode - THE LEGEND OF ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage 10%

SaraLynn Evenson - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Company 10%

Jackey Boelkow - CABARET - Lake Country Playhouse 9%

Kimberly Laberge - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Placeholders 8%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theatre 8%

Lisa Shriver - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Kara Ernst-Schalk - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Co. 6%

Cody Lindau - BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 4%

Lisa Shriver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

Celeste DuPuis - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Co. 3%

DeMar Walker - THE DANCING GRANNY - First Stage 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cas Mayhall - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake country playhouse 14%

Brandon Kirkham - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 11%

Alyssa Ridder - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Krissy Sneshkoff - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Katie Meylink - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Company 8%

Katie Meylink - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 7%

Jason Orlenko - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre 7%

Lisa Quinn - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Cas Mayhall - A LITTLE PRINCESS - Lake country playhouse 5%

Shima Orens - THE FULL MONTY - Skylight 4%

Annika Churchill - ROMEO AND JULIET - Fleeing Artists 3%

Amber Jackson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Milwaukee youth theatre 3%

Misti Bradford - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

Austin Winter - THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 2%

Amelia Strahan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Summit Players Theatre 2%

Karin Kopischke - ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Amy Horst - RED HERRING - Next Act Theatre 2%

Katie Meylink - THE 39 STEPS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Amelia Strahan - THE LAST WHITE MAN - Next Act Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kimberly Laberge - CABARET - Lake Country Playhouse 18%

Amy Bates - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre 16%

Ami Majeskie - MAMMA MIA! - Waukesha Civic Theatre 12%

Eric Welch - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Company 8%

Michael Unger - Dennis DeYoung'S HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 6%

Michael Unger - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Kelly Doherty - THE LEGEND OF ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage 5%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

Michael Pocaro - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Michael Pocaro - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Montgomery - THE DANCING GRANNY - First Stage 3%

Jill Anna Ponasik - ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Eric Welch - BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 3%

Eric Welch - CAMELOT - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Jill Anna Ponasik - PRELUDES - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 1%

Jackie Maynard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Eric Welch - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Co. 1%

Charlie Krebs - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Lakeland University 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Kathryn Mooers - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Players 16%

Kimberly Laberge and Cory Fitzsimmons - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Independent Shakespeare Co 13%

Carolyn Silverberg - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre 10%

Jamil A.C. Mangan - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre 8%

Elyse Edelman - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - First Stage 7%

Eric Welch - THE 39 STEPS - Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Dustin J. Martin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SummerStage of Delafield 5%

Michael Pocaro - FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS - Sunset Playhouse 4%

Marcella Kearns - MACBETH - First Stage 4%

Alan Piotrowicz - THE LISBON TRAVIATA - Sunstone Studios 4%

Dustin J. Martin - SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 4%

Sarah Jo Martens - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Brent Hazelton - INDECENT - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 3%

Molly Rhodes - THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 3%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - TONI STONE - Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 3%

Jim Johnson - OUR TOWN - West Bend Theatre Co 2%

Heather Hernandez - HOGWASH - Memories Dinner Theatre 2%

Don Poutain - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - West bend Theatre Co 1%

Ralph Churchill - ROMEO AND JULIET - Fleeing Artists 1%

Maureen Kilmurry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Summit Players Theatre 1%

Brent Hazelton - MALA - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

Johamy Morales - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - First Stage 1%

David Cecsarini - THE LAST WHITE MAN - Next Act Theatre 0%

Best Ensemble Performance

NEWSIES - Sunset Playhouse 9%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake Country Playhouse 9%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage of Delafield 8%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre 7%

THE LEGEND OF ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage 6%

CABARET - Lake Country Playhouse 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 5%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Co. 4%

MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

MARY POPPINS - Greendale Community Theatre 4%

HEATHERS IN CONCERT - Placeholder Players 3%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Independent Shakespeare Co 3%

LITTLE WOMEN - Forte Theatre Company 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - First Stage 3%

BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

TONI STONE - Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 2%

THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 2%

LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Company 1%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Summit Players Theatre 1%

THE FULL MONTY - Skylight 1%

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Fassl - THE LEGEND OF ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage 12%

Mike VanDresser - FROZEN, JR. - Waukesha Civic Theater 11%

Shawn Irish - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre 9%

Jamie Roderick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Chris Meissner - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SummerStage of Delafield 9%

Graham Kindred - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Joshua Groth - HEATHERS IN CONCERT - Placeholder Players 8%

Chris Meissner - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Company 7%

Jim Padovano - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wauwatosa East High School 5%

Noele Stollmack - INDECENT - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 5%

Jason Fassl - ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

Joshua Groth - BUBBLE BOY - Bombshell Theatre Company 4%

Jared Gooding - THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - First Stage 2%

Ellie Rabinowitz - THE ISLAND - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Jim Padovano - THE MUSIC MAN - Falls Patio Players 2%

Jim Padovano - PRELUDES - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 1%

Jim Padovano - MOANA, JR - Dare to Dream Theatre 1%

Aaron Sherkow - THE LAST WHITE MAN - Next Act Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tracy Garon - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 19%

Ashley Sprangers - MARY POPPINS - Greendale Community Theatre 18%

Jeff Schaetzke - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 12%

Eric Svejcar - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Julie Johnson - THE MUSIC MAN - Falls Patio Players 10%

David Bonofiglio - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 8%

Ryan Cappleman - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Forte Theatre Company 8%

Paul Helm - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - First Stage 6%

David Bonofiglio - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

David Bonofiglio - FULL MONTY - Skylight 2%

Eric Svejcar - ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre 17%

THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 12%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Co. 10%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 8%

FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Company 8%

MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theatre 8%

LITTLE WOMEN - Forte Theatre Company 7%

BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sunset Playhouse 4%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Sunset Playhouse 3%

WARNING SIGN - Miscellanea Theater Company 2%

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVE ME - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

RAISIN - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Sunset Playhouse 2%

PRELUDES - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 30%

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage Theater 26%

SHACKLETON - Skylight Music Theatre 14%

THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 12%

THE LAST WHITE MAN - Next Act Theatre 7%

WARNING SIGN - Miscellanea Theater Company 6%

R.I.P. - Sunstone Studios 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Elias King - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre 9%

Eloise Field - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 8%

Noah Tibbetts - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre 8%

Sarah Zapiain - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Forte Theatre Company 7%

Bryanna VanCaster - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 7%

Ben Gulley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Kevin James Sievert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 5%

Corey Patrick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sunset Playhouse 5%

Eric Welch - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 4%

Ashley Oviedo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 4%

Abby Urban - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 3%

Lisa Estridge - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Anne Molerskov - CAMELOT - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

Karen Estrada - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 3%

Joey Chelius - BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 3%

Megan Rose Miller - SHE LOVES ME - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Alice Rivera - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - First Stage 3%

Rae Pare - BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 3%

James Carrington - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage Theater 2%

Elena Behnke - WARNING SIGN - Miscellanea Theater Company 2%

Max Larson - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 2%

Rick Pendzich - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 2%

Patti meadors - ORDINARY DAYS - ghostlight theatre company 2%

J.T. Backes - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - First Stage 1%

Matt Daniels - SHACKLETON - Skylight Music Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Lydia Wilhelm - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage 12%

Júlia Garcia - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre 9%

Ivy Broder - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Players 6%

Kimberly LaBerge - OUR TOWN - West Bend Theater Company 6%

Susan Falk - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Playhouse 5%

Eloise Field - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - First Stage 5%

Angel Rivera - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - First Stage 5%

Cory J. O'Donnell - THE LISBON TRAVIATA - Sunstone Studios 4%

Elyse Edelman - INDECENT - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee, WI 4%

Victoria Hudziak - SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 3%

Keith R. Smith - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Alex Sabin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre 3%

William Molitor - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

James Carrington - THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 2%

DiMonte Henning - THE ISLAND - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 2%

Chloe Attalla - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Interchange Theatre Co-Op 2%

Kristin E. Ellis - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre 2%

Donna Daniels - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage of Delafield 2%

Bill Molitor - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Interchange Theatre Co-Op 2%

Eric Madson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Ibraheem Farmer - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre 2%

Josh Biatch - THE LISBON TRAVIATA - Sunstone Studios 2%

Samantha Montgomery - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - First Stage 2%

Ceci Rodriguez - THE 39 STEPS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Frankie Steitz - THE 39 STEPS - Lake Country Playhouse 1%

Best Play

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake Country Playhouse 15%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage of Delafield 15%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theater 10%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Interchange Theatre Co-Op 10%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Sunset Playhouse 8%

MACBETH - First Stage 6%

PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SummerStage of Delafield 6%

INDECENT - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 5%

THE LISBON TRAVIATA - Sunstone Studios 4%

TONI STONE - Milwaukee Repertory Theater 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Lake Country Playhouse 3%

THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 2%

THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - First Stage 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Fleeing Artists 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 1%

ROSE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Best Production of an Opera

CINDERELLA - Florentine Opera 38%

L'ORFEO - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 24%

RIGOLETTO - Florentine Opera 19%

THE CHILD AND THE ENCHANTMENTS - Florentine Opera 11%

IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA - Kenosha Opera Festival 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 16%

Arnold Bueso - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 10%

Brian Prather - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 10%

Christopher Kurtz - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SummerStage of Delafield 10%

Katie Meylink - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 10%

Katie Meylink - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Company 7%

Madelyn Yee - INDECENT - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 7%

Katie Meylink - CAMELOT - Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Kimberly Powers - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre 6%

Ralph Churchill - ROMEO AND JULIET - Fleeing Artists 5%

Arnold Bueso - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - First Stage 4%

Rick Rasmussen - RED HERRING - Next Act Theatre 4%

Katie Meylink - BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 3%

Jim Padovano - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Falls Patio Players 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Whitmore - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 24%

Chad Parsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 21%

Instrumental Motion - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 17%

Chris Meissner - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Company 13%

Ben Scheff - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre 12%

Instrumental Motion - BUBBLE BOY - Bombshell Theatre Company 7%

David Cecsarini - THE LAST WHITE MAN - Next Act Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Mertens - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre 14%

Morgan Gates - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - lake Country Playhouse 9%

Madison Nowak - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Co. 6%

Abby Rasmussen - CINDERELLA - Waukesha Civic Theater 5%

Joey Chelius - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Theatre 5%

Tim Albrechtson - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Co. 4%

Ashley Oviedo - LITTLE WOMEN - Forte Theatre Company 4%

Camara Stampley - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Corey Richards - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunset Playhouse 3%

Gage Patterson - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Box Theater Company 3%

David Flores - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 3%

Naima Gaines - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 3%

Tim Albrechtson - FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Co. 3%

Rebekah Michel - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 3%

Candace Decker - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Forte Theatre Company 3%

Sharon Chumlea - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - First Stage 3%

Annie Strutz - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 2%

Dan Persino - WARNING SIGN - Miscellanea Theater Company 2%

Molly Kempfer - LITTLE WOMEN - Forte Theatre Company 2%

Janet Metz - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Jordan Arrasmith - THE FULL MONTY - Skylight Theatre 2%

Adrian Ford - BUBBLE BOY THE MUSICAL - Bombshel Theatre Co. 2%

Marcee Doherty-Elst - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Larsen - BUBBLE BOY - Bombshell Theatre Company 2%

Seth K. Hale - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mike Eserkaln - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre 11%

Zach Thomas Woods - RED HERRING - Next Act Theatre 8%

William Kastner - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SummerStage of Delafield 7%

Leo Madsen - MACBETH - First Stage 7%

Tyler Glor - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake Country Playhouse 6%

Mary Seigel - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Independent 6%

Caitlyn Nettesheim - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake Country Playhouse 5%

William Molitor - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage of Delafieldi 5%

Malaina Moore - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre 5%

Sydney Faris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SummerStage of Delafield 4%

William Molitor - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Independent 4%

Sanaiah Hibbler - THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 4%

Josh Groth - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Independent 4%

Cynthia Cobb - WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - First Stage 3%

Oliver Kuhtz - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Playhouse 2%

Gretty Hollister - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake Country Playhouse 2%

Maya Thomure - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - First Stage 2%

Tami Workentin - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre 2%

Stephanie Demyun Smith - SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

Bo Johnson - RED HERRING - Next Act Theatre 2%

Kelly Simon - SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 2%

John Eash-Scott - MACBETH - First Stage 1%

Mari Mercado - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Independent 1%

Sydney Faris - SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 1%

Kelly Doherty - RED HERRING - Next Act Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Playhouse 16%

NEWSIES JR - Sunset Playhouse 15%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company 10%

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage Theater 9%

AN ELEPHANT NEVER FORGETS - Kohl's Wild Theatre 8%

MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre 7%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - First Stage 6%

FROZEN JR. - Forte Theatre Company 6%

THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage 6%

THE SWAN PRINCESS - Racine Theatre Guild 6%

THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage 3%

ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage 2%

THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - First Stage 2%

THE DANCING GRANNY - First Stage 1%

THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - First Stage 1%

MOANA, JR - Dare to Dream Theatre 0%

Favorite Local Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre 20%

Sunset Playhouse 17%

First Stage 16%

Lake Country Playhouse 15%

SummerStage of Delafield 14%

Play-by-Play Theatre 11%

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre 4%

Fleeing Artists 3%

Independent 1%