Delightful ELEPHANT & PIGGIE Comes To First Stage This September!

First Stage kicks of its 2019/20 season with Mo Willems' rollicking musical adventure ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN PLAY!"The cherished characters from the award-winning Elephant & Piggie children's books will make the leap from page to the stage. When Gerald the Elephant and Piggie the Pig get together, anything is possible! The delightful relationship between these two pals and their devotion to each other through ups and downs will remind audiences of how good it feels to put friends first. Attendees should bring their "bestus" friends and share in all of the pachydermal peril and swiney suspense on stage.ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN PLAY!" is a First Steps production that First Stage offers to introduce children ages 3 to 7 to theater in an engaging, interactive and lively environment. The First Steps Series is sponsored by PNC.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!" runs September 21 - November 3, 2019 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $14. Tickets are available are available online at www.firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 3 - 7+.

Director Matt Daniels had this to say about the production: "I just love Mo Willems' fantastic books about Elephant and Piggie. Their friendship is both silly and sweet, and has its ups and downs, full of times of calm and times of chaos. But through all of their adventures, whether going to a party, learning to play an instrument or just sharing an ice cream cone, Gerald and Piggie always have each other. And now that these books have been adapted into a musical, we get to experience this truest friendship with the delight of song and dance, up close and personal. Maybe we'll even make new friends along the way!"

Added Artistic Director Jeff Frank, "Mo Willems magically captures the hearts, minds and imaginations of young people of today.We are thrilled to bring these two best friends to our First Steps audiences in a musical that promises big laughs and even bigger heart."

Tickets are $14



Group Sales - Groups of 10 or more receive discounts off regular single ticket prices on most First Stage performances at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Call (414) 267-2964 or email groups@firststage.orgfor more information.



First Stage Family Packages - any combination of tickets for three or more plays in the 2019/20 season - are on sale now. Family package prices are available at up to 50% off the cost of regular single ticket prices. Benefits include unlimited ticket exchanges, backstage tours and more.

Special events for ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!"

ASL Interpreted Performance: Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m.

This performance will be sign language interpreted for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Sensory Friendly Performance: Saturday, October 5 at 3:30 p.m.

A Sensory Friendly Performance with accommodations for families with children on the autism spectrum will take place on Saturday, October 5 at 3:30 p.m. Sensory accommodations include lower sound, house lights up, a quiet area staffed by an educator experienced with the care of students on the autism spectrum and other developmental differences, and more. Contact the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 to reserve your tickets.





