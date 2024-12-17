DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Makes Its Wisconsin Public Premiere At The Marcus Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dog Man: The Musical, based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey, is making its Wisconsin public premiere at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, running for a limited engagement from May 3 through May 4, 2025. Dog Man: The Musical is a special co-presentation between First Stage and the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for The New York Times Critics' Pick will go on sale Friday, December 20, 2024, at noon. To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206 or visit the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207.

“This production takes crime-fighting to the next level, filled with laughs and action at every turn,” shares Daniel Grambow, managing director of First Stage. “Our partnership with the Marcus Performing Arts Center allows us to bring this cherished character to Milwaukee audiences in an exciting new way. With its exclusive, limited engagement, Dog Man: The Musical is a can't-miss opportunity for families to experience something truly special together.”

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin premiere of Dog Man: The Musical,” says MPAC President and CEO Kevin Giglinto. “Our collaboration with First Stage highlights the power of partnerships in bringing extraordinary productions to Milwaukee. This co-presentation reflects our shared commitment to creating unforgettable theatrical moments for our community."

Learn more about the new touring production at www.DogManTheMusical.com.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘perfect mash-up' of memorable music, humor, and love,” shares author/illustrator Pilkey, who also created the popular series Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

The cast includes Mundo Ballejos as Harold, Brandon James Butorovich as Dog Man, Sadie Jayne Kennedy as Li'l Petey, Marquise Neal as George, Jake Wernecke as Petey, and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Flippy, with ensemble members Zack Abbey, Raheem Osiris Fielder-Bey, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man. With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat); music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Additional creative team for Dog Man: The Musical includes tour direction/choreography by Candi Boyd (Regional: Jersey Boys); scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler; and tour music direction by Miriam Daly. Dog Man: The Musical is produced by TheaterWorksUSA.

Dog Man: The Musical premiered off-Broadway in June 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, extending due to popular demand. The production returned to New York at New World Stages in March 2023. Newsday called it “A howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone.” The New York Times claimed, “Dog Man: The Musical keeps young audiences giggling for nearly 90 minutes. You have to love a show that makes adults laugh too.”

Comments