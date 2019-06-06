Celebrate Flag Day At The Marcus Center's Peck Pavilion

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is hosting its 10th annual Flag Day Celebration on Friday, June 14, which is sponsored by CBRE|ESI, WaterStone Bank, and Yontz Valor Foundation and presented by the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Festivities are at the Marcus Center's Peck Pavilion beginning at 11:00 am. The theme is Honoring the Dead by Serving the Living and this event is free and open to the public.



The official Flag Day ceremony will commence with Robert Sorrell of Milwaukee Metro Non Commissioned Officers Council with the Presentation of Colors. The event will continue with the National Anthem performed by Kwasi Stampley followed by an invocation by Pastor Alexis Twito from Salvation Army.



The POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony will be presented by George F. Banda who served with the legendary 101st Airborne Division's Screaming Eagles in Vietnam as a Combat Medic from 1969 to 1970. Paul Mathews, President and CEO of the Marcus Center, will welcome guests and veterans. The keynote speaker for the program is Janine Sijan Rozina, younger sister and Executive Director of the Lance P. Sijan Foundation. Ted Perry from Fox 6 will be the Master of Ceremonies.



Following the ceremony, VA Medical Center's East 2 West Band will perform and there will be free lunch for the first 500 attendees.



New this year is a resource fair on the RiverWalk including informational stations hosted by WaterStone Bank, Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and other community non-profits that serve our military heroes and their families.



The Three Harbors Council, Boy Scouts of America will be collecting tattered flags and distributing new ones for free between 9:00 am - 12:00 pm on the Marcus Center Grounds.



Since 1969 when the Marcus Performing Arts Center opened its doors, we have been proud to be considered part of the Milwaukee County's War Memorial honoring those who have bravely served our country.



More information available at MarcusCenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You