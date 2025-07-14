Celebrate 50 Years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Milwaukee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will celebrate its 50th anniversary November 25 – December 24, 2025 in the historic Pabst Theater, making it the second longest professional production of A Christmas Carol in the United States.

Celebrate this milestone and save 25% on tickets to Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol on Monday, July 21 when using promotional code DICKENS.

For decades Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. Now join us as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary production of this Dickens’ classic. Experience the magic of this beloved tale as Ebenezer Scrooge’s heartwarming transformation inspires holiday cheer with the timeless message of peace, hope and joy. With beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects, it’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.

Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels returns in the celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and newcomers Emily S. Chang as Belle who recently performed in The Coast Starlight this past season and local standout Lachrisa Grandberry as Mrs. Cratchit. James Pickering, who performed the role of Bob Cratchit in the first 1976 production and has since played various roles including 14 years as Scrooge, returns this year alongside his wife Tami Workentin as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Corporate Sponsor West Bend Mutual Insurance with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.