Cast and Creative Team Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Skylight Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skylight Music Theatre has revealed the cast and the creative team behind the award-winning classic Fiddler on the Roof, which returns to the Cabot stage from October 3-26, 2025.

Set in a small village in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia at the dawn of the 20th century, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a humble milkman, as he struggles to uphold his Jewish traditions in a rapidly changing world. This timeless story of faith, family, and persistence will be enriched through a meaningful and powerful partnership with Violins of Hope - Wisconsin, presented by Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra. Two violins featured in the production were rescued from the Holocaust, bearing witness to the universal themes of loss and perseverance.



Broadway veteran and Milwaukee favorite Andrew Varela steps into the iconic role of Tevye. Audiences may remember Varela from his recent Skylight performance as Cal in Waitress, as well as his standout roles in Candide, Sweeney Todd, and Evita. Additional Broadway credits, including Les Misérables and Little Women: The Musical, bring star power and heartfelt depth to this beloved character.

Powerhouse Broadway performer Janet Metz returns to the Cabot stage as Golde, having recently performed as Mother Superior in Sister Act and previously in Dennis DeYoung’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and The Full Monty. On Broadway, Metz appeared in Once Upon A Mattress, On the Town, Marie Christine, and Fiddler on the Roof. Well-known for starring as the Narrator opposite Donny Osmond in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Janet is thrilled to return to the role of Golde, which she last played in eighth grade.

“I love to direct shows that are as meaningful as Fiddler, and I especially love directing my wife, Janet Metz, in this case as Golde. The added joy of directing our Executive Director’s husband, Andrew Varela as well, taking on the role of Tevye, truly makes this a delightful, mixed doubles, family affair onstage and off, said Artistic Director, Michael Unger. “I think it is extremely rare to have performers of this caliber and experience married to ‘Partners in Art' who run a theatre such as Skylight. We all benefit from these theatrical powerhouses who will bring such breadth of heart, humor, and soul to this production. The entire cast will also contribute to elevating this iconic musical with the passion and authenticity they will bring to the stage. It is a further honor to have two instruments from Violins of Hope – Wisconsin in the show as a testament to the power of music, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Familiar talent returns to the Cabot stage, including Sara Stern as Yente (Candide), Chad Larget as Lazar Wolf (School of Rock), Amanda Satchell as Grandma Tzeitel/Shaindel (Sister Act), Jackey Boelkow as Fruma-Sarah (Waitress), and SaraLynn Evenson as Ensemble (Frankenstein: The Musical). Collectively, they bring credits and artistry ranging from classic to contemporary works. Making their Skylight debuts are Joseph Green as Constable/Ensemble and Thom Cauley as Avram/Ensemble.

Violinist Kimberly Hanson debuts as the Fiddler, this musical being the first to inspire her love of violin. Hanson brings her talents to a production uniquely tied to Violins of Hope, and has performed with MYSO, the Racine Symphony Orchestra, and the acclaimed folk band The WhiskeyBelles.

The cast also features a first-time collaboration with Marquette University performers making their Skylight (and many professional) debuts as Tevye’s eldest daughters: Erin Fricker as Tzeitel, Kynkade McLachlan as Hodel, and Naomi Kriege as Chava. Joining them are their three suitors: Grayson Buesing as Motel, Ben Shields as Perchik, and Michael Mingus as Fyedka. The Marquette ensemble includes Emmeline Buesing, Audrey Ellis, Mia Mannella, Nate Rodriguez, Kendall Syslack, and Joshua Zientara, all additionally making their Skylight debuts.

“Marquette Theatre Arts is thrilled to be collaborating with Skylight Music Theatre on Fiddler on the Roof,” said Jamie Cheatham, Artistic Director of Marquette Theatre. “This is the kind of experience our students will grow from and remember as a standout moment in their college careers. Helping our students make these great professional connections is also a great opportunity for them. Many thanks to Skylight for welcoming us into their work.”

Allyson Lindberg as Shprintze and Alice Nguyen as Bielke portray Tevye’s youngest daughters, both making their Skylight Music Theatre debuts, with previous credits at First Stage. They are joined by Rohan Rhys, who was recently seen as Milo in the World Premiere of Milo Imagines the World at Chicago Children’s Theatre, and Mars Schultz, last seen in Frankenstein: The Musical at Skylight, as their young suitors.

