Cast Set for WAITRESS at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre has revealed the cast of Waitress, the hit Broadway musical, which will open their 65th season, October 4-27, 2024.

The beloved musical, based on the 2007 film of the same name, follows the story of Jenna, a talented pie maker in a small town who dreams of a better life. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress has captivated audiences with its heartwarming story and catchy tunes.

Making her Skylight debut in the leading role of Jenna, is talented performer Julia Levinson. Joining her onstage are some familiar faces: Broadway-veteran-turned-local-favorite Andrew Varela (Evita), as Cal; Raven Monique Dockery (Little Shop of Horrors) as Becky and Jared Brandt Hoover (From Here to Eternity) as Earl. Returning artists D. Eric Woolweber (Xanadu), Nathan Danzer (School of Rock) and Hope Reisterer (Mamma Mia!) will round out this great ensemble, alongside several new artists.

"We are thrilled to open our 65th season with this absolutely delightful and inspiring musical. We welcome a marvelously talented and diverse cast filled with many Skylight favorites, as well as some exciting new faces," said Michael Unger Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre. "Through its funny and empowering story, and heartfelt and spectacular score, Waitress is the perfect recipe for finding happiness in unexpected places."

Tickets for Waitress go on sale Monday, July 29, and can be purchased through the Skylight Music Theatre website or by calling the box office at (414) 291-7800.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WAITRESS

October 4 - 27, 2024

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly

Directed and Choreographed by Lisa Shriver***

Music Director Janna Ernst

Cast

Jenna........................................................................................................................ Julia Levinson

Cal........................................................................................................................ Andrew Varela*

Earl................................................................................................................ Jared Brandt Hoover

Ogie...................................................................................................................... Brade Bradshaw

Dr. Pomatter.................................................................................................... Matthew Kacergis*

Dawn.......................................................................................................................... Alex Merkel

Joe............................................................................................................... Robert A. Zimmerman

Becky....................................................................................................... Raven Monique Dockery

Ensemble................................................................................................................ Hope Riesterer

Ensemble........................................................................................................... D Eric Woolweber

Ensemble................................................................................................................ Nathan Danzer

Early Career Professional Ensemble/Nurse Norma.................................................... Danielle Katers

Early Career Professional Ensemble................................................................................. Mary Nink

Early Career Professional Ensemble.......................................................................... Nathan Kabara

Early Career Professional Ensemble........................................................................... William Toney

Early Career Professional Ensemble.................................................................................. Ciara Hart

*Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

*** The Director/Choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, an independent national labor union.

