Bombshell Theatre Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD

Bombshell Theatre Company is making their Broadway Theatre Center debut with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award winning musical, Sunset Boulevard.

Based on the 1950 film of the same name, Sunset Boulevard has remained a thrilling musical masterpiece across the globe.

"I am big! It's the pictures that got small." Sunset Boulevard tells the story of Norma

Desmond, a reclusive former movie star who has retreated into her mansion on Sunset Boulevard. When a struggling young screenwriter named Joe Gillis stumbles upon her home, Norma sees an opportunity to make a comeback and becomes increasingly dependent on him.

As their relationship and her obsession deepens, the lines between reality and delusion begin to blur, and the consequences of Norma's obsession become deadly. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood includes the lush, swelling standards "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye" and "Perfect Year."

We're ready for our close-up, Milwaukee! Bombshell Theatre Company is ecstatic to be

launching the remainder of their 2022 - 2023 season at the Broadway Theatre Center! Located in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, Sunset Boulevard will be presented in the Broadway Theatre Center's black box theatre.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at 7:30 PM (Preview)

Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, May 4th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, April 27th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: General Admission. Adults - $36.00, Seniors & Students - $34.00

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling the Broadway Theatre Center. Box Office at 414-291-7800. Location: Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202.